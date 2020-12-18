More than 1 million Texans are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the month as part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.
Texas had received about 95,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine through Wednesday with another 129,000 doses delivered Thursday, Abbott said. That number is expected to grow if the Food and Drug Administration approves a second vaccine from the drugmaker Moderna.
Moderna’s vaccine uses the same groundbreaking technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot. Most traditional vaccines use dead or weakened virus, but both of the new vaccines use snippets of COVID-19’s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus. Both require two doses; Moderna's is four weeks apart.
At a press conference, Abbott said he had not yet been vaccinated but planned to do so after front-line health care workers are inoculated.
The vaccine is arriving as cases of COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalizations are on the rise. Texas reported 9,628 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 25,000 fatalities from the disease caused by the virus Friday. Intensive care units in some regions were at or near full capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There were 728.5 new cases per 100,000 people in Texas over the past two weeks, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Also, one in every 268 people in Texas tested positive for the virus in the past week.
Walker County has seen similar trends, with county officials adding 225 community cases over the past week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
