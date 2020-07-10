A car crash late Thursday night killed one near the intersection of FM 2296 and FM 2929, just south of Huntsville.
Emergency units responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to a report of a head-on collision. Firefighters from New Waverly FD Station 75 were the first on scene, reporting that two pickups were heavily damaged with one person trapped in each vehicle.
According to a release from the department, firefighters quickly determined that one trapped victim was deceased, while the other was critically injured. A third victim with serious injuries had been assisted by a passerby, and was out of their vehicle when crews arrived.
The Lifeflight helicopter alongside additional crews from Station 71 in New Waverly and Walker County EMS responded to the scene.
Working quickly, rescuers were able to free the critically injured victim and move him to a waiting EMS unit. Walker County EMS crews stabilized both of the survivors and began to treat them, while an additional engine from the Huntsville Fire Department was assigned to set up a landing zone near the accident site.
Both surviving victims were transported by helicopter with severe injuries.
Troopers with Texas DPS are investigating the accident.
