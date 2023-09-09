A new business has moved into town and the family-owned, veteran operated company — Texas True Comfort — is offering one needy person or family a new air conditioning unit in a “Keeping It Cool” Sweepstakes.
Some locals are barely keeping cool during the record-breaking summer with no air conditioning to speak of.
The sweepstakes is being hosted by Texas True Comfort, KSAM 101.7 and The Huntsville Item. A new Rheem 14 Seer Air Conditioning and Heating System is being given away by Chris and Christina Evans, owners of Texas True Comfort.
To win, a brief 100 words or less summary must be submitted on why you or someone you know needs a new air conditioning and heating system. Volunteer judges will review all submissions and select at least three finalists.
Texas True Comfort will then meet with each finalist and review their AC issues. One finalist will win the grand prize, a second finalist will receive a certificate for 50% off all repairs or on a new system, and a third will receive a certificate for 33% off all repairs or on a new system. To enter, go online to KSAM1017.com.
Entrants must be Walker or Montgomery County homeowners and 18 years or older.
“We believe in offering our clients the highest-rated heating and cooling systems on the market today at an affordable cost,” said co-owner Christina Evans.
“We opened our business in 2010 in the Houston area. We have been a mom and pop shop since we opened,” Christina said. “We grew in Spring by word of mouth and customer reviews.”
Christina added that while Texas True Comfort grew, they chose to move to Walker County last year.
“We fell in love with the community. Our son graduated from Huntsville High School last year. Our other children hava acclimated and got into sports,” Christina said. “The slower pace of life made Huntsville a better choice for our family.”
Christina is the first person to tell you that she learned everything about the business from her husband.
“I had an affinity for painting and remodeling early in life and was successful at it,” Christina said. “But a message on MySpace changed my future.”
The pair actually met as kids and dated in high school for a few weeks. Both had moved on with life and even married and divorced before reconnecting on the social platform.
“We were both divorced and I didn’t actually remember hin at first,” Christina laughed. “Chris had left the service and started his own business. I had been working for the post office for a short time and decided to learn what the business was.”
The couple worked as a team to build the business, literally. Chris taught Christina how to install units, run duct work and diagnosis problems. Eventually, the company grew to include crews.
“Today’s temperatures are insane,” Christina said. “We have run a contest like this before, but hearing that three elderly have died from the temperatures made us want to run the sweepstakes here.”
The unit being given away retails for $15,000, and does not include duct work. The top three submissions will be reviewed by the pair for need.
“We have seen the families that are living on portable or window units,” Christina said. “There are people out there that just cannot afford a new unit. And we have the ability to help those in need.”
The company motto is to keep cost affordable while providing a superior, professional service.
“Comfort shouldn’t cost that much,” Christina said.
The contest begins Saturday, Sept. 9, and runs until Saturday, Sept. 30. Full contest rules are online with the form to apply.
Log on to www.ksam1017.com and nominate someone you know or yourself.
