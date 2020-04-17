The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is changing how they are reporting numbers. As of Friday, the numbers reflect the current locations of pending, negative and positive cases among offenders.
As of Friday, there are 175 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 358 offenders who have tested positive.
The following units are under a precautionary lockdown: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clements, Crain, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Hutchins, Jester 4, Leblanc, Lopez, Murray, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The lockdown is impacting approximately 34,994 offenders.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
There are an additional 12,914 offenders on medical restriction who may have had contact with either and employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|1
|9
|4
|129
|4
|ELLIS
|1
|3
|0
|106
|1
|ESTELLE
|0
|26
|4
|1488
|4
|GOREE
|0
|2
|1
|324
|1
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|1
|55
|0
|WYNNE
|14
|4
|33
|1823
|47
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|ESTELLE
|6
|GOREE
|0
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|14
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
