A Huntsville High School student was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in for rape.
School officials confirmed that the juvenile student told police he raped another student prior to the Christmas holiday break. The offense is not believed to have occurred on any HISD campus or at any HISD function.
The student was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department and taken in for processing. Huntsville Police confirmed that the case is under investigation, but would not comment further.
