Sam Houston State University alumnus and promising filmmaker Phillip Cooney will be returning to his roots as his short film entirely shot in Huntsville is set to grace the big screen for the Prison City Film Festival.
Coming in at just under 15 minutes long, The Gate tackles the taboo subject of what happens to our souls in the afterlife and takes a comedic approach to the fight of making it through the golden gates of heaven.
“It just sort of occurred to me how across many different religions, the afterlife is seen as a very intimidating thing where you die and you are judged for all of your actions, and across all religions, I noticed there’s this very fiery stone bridge of judgment,” Cooney said. “I feel that puts a lot of fear in people, so maybe to ease the fear, we do something lighthearted.”
The Gate tells the story of a man who meets an unfortunate end and is appointed a celestial attorney to represent him before Saint Peter in order to get through the gates of heaven.
“The main character isn’t exactly a good person, hence the attorney is always having to even out the situation and what not,” Cooney said.
With a unique outlook of flipping traditional concepts on their heads and thinking outside of the box, The Gate has received quite a bit of recognition, making the official selection for a dozen film festivals so far and receiving numerous awards ahead of its Prison City Film Festival debut.
“Lots of times, we are our own worst critics, so even though I felt like I had issues with certain areas in the film, part of it is you have to just strive for bigger and better things with each project that you do. So with this film, I wanted to just share it to as many places as possible and it’s been a great experience so far, it’s really exciting to know that there’s people in Los Angeles that’s watching the film, there’s people in Oregon watching it or Las Vegas, so it’s exciting, it’s fun,” Cooney said, however, he considers it an honor and a privilege to have the film showing in Huntsville, where the entirety of the project came to fruition.
The Gate was shot at Eastham Thomason Park over the course of a weekend during finals with a small group of friends before Cooney’s graduation from Sam Houston State University in July.
“I really liked the environment of Huntsville, I felt like I was really able to sort of developed my own style as a filmmaker, rather than being influenced by other things,” Cooney said.
He considers himself to be a writer first and foremost, but he’s trying to master the art of directing as well, and is currently interning with legendary Huntsville filmmaker, Richard Linklater, at his Detour Films production studio in Austin.
The Gate will be shown on Thursday as part of the Prison City Film Festival student filmmaker block at the Old Town Theater in downtown Huntsville. For tickets to the event, visit www.prisoncityfilmfestival.com
