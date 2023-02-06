The Pinewood Derby is a scouting tradition that dates back to the ‘50s. On the last two days of January, local Cub Scout packs had a blast racing their handmade cars at Josey Lodge. Pack 114 held their race on Monday and Packs 96 and 98 combined their friendly competition into one race on Tuesday, awarding a total of nearly 40 medals.
“It’s one of the most fun events we do for the kids,” said Cubmaster of Pack 98, Brian Brumley.
In the early days of making derby cars, they were generally hand carved. Now they use standardized kits with a five ounce block of wood, small plastic wheels and nails for the axles. One of the best pro tips for building a derby car is to drill the holes for the axels instead of using the precut notches. They’re so shallow that it makes it easy to break off a corner of the relatively soft wood while trying to nail the wheels into the space, and it’s difficult to get the axles straight.
Brumley recalled more than one instance where first time builders showed up with crooked axles and broken corners that had been glued back on. That’s why he always brings his drill to the race. Other tried and true alterations include adding weight to the car to improve the speed, but no matter what alterations are made, the car cannot weigh more than five ounces to qualify.
The track is designed with a start line several feet off the ground so the cars can gain enough momentum to make it to the finish as they travel downhill to floor level. There are different opinions on exactly where to place the added weight and which shape is the most aerodynamic.
Some scouts focus more on the aesthetics of the car than the design, using all kinds of artistic embellishments. Some entrants keep it simple and sand their cars into the desired shape. Many add powdered graphite to the wheels at the axles to make them spin faster.
Regardless of what the cars look like, it’s an event that every age loves to attend. The adults and siblings (Me Toos) each have their own category and everyone gets to practice craftsmanship and witness good sportsmanship. Most of the cars finish within milliseconds of each other. Even though there is an electronic finish that registers the time that the first car passes, one of the scout leaders serves as the official judge when the cars are super close.
One person has to tally the results, and on Tuesday that was Marianne Brumley, wife of Cubmaster Brumley who served as the announcer. For Raymond Scheel, this is his 14th year to participate in the Pinewood Derby. He started when his 21-year-old was in kindergarten. Committee Chair John Hendricks has raced a car in the adult division every year for fifteen years, starting when his son was a scout.
Scheel was in charge of lining up the cars, making sure they are set straight between the side rails to avoid any collisions on the way down the track. Four small posts go through the top of the track to hold the cars in place until the starter pulls the lever to release them.
The current track that the packs use is a far cry from the wooden versions that were used in the past. In those days, two scout leaders would sit across from each other at the finish line to call the winners. It was not until the early 2000s that the electronic finish line came into use. It makes the race easier to judge, and it’s somehow more gratifying to see the time register in red as the cars pass through. Below are the race results.
PACK 114
Grand Champion Sebastian Blank
Reserve Champion Timothy Gray
3rd Overall Regan Hamblen
The Me Too
1st Harper Saucier
Lions
1stDason Njuguna
Tigers
1stSebastian Blank
2ndBraelyn Jamison
3r-Izzie Fritts
Wolves
1st Timothy Gray
2ndNoah Kramer
3rdLuna Hollander
Bears
1stCase Hooks
2ndHunter Saucier
3rdKynlee Crocker
Webelos
1stRyan Hamblen
2ndMason Kramer
3rdZaiden Tasker
Arrow of Light
1stCarson Sanders
2ndEthan Jamison
3rdLexi Oberg
PACKS 96 and 98
Best PaintColton May
Scout FavoriteNicolas Lutterschmidt
Best Not a CarNathan Brumley
Me Too
1stTariq Brooks
Lions
1st Logan Smiley
2ndEdgar Amiri
Tigers
1stMary Scheel
2ndJoseph Gilbert
3rdElias Tipton
Wolves
1stGus Gray
2ndNoah Santos
3rdJobe Barnes
Webelos
1stBejnamin Gibson Bartoshek
2ndSolomon Gray Alexander Borbor
3rdAlexander Borbor
Arrow of Light
1st Nicolas Lutterschmidt
2ndLandyn Moore
3rdEzri McHale
