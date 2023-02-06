The Pinewood Derby is a scouting tradition that dates back to the ‘50s. On the last two days of January, local Cub Scout packs had a blast racing their handmade cars at Josey Lodge. Pack 114 held their race on Monday and Packs 96 and 98 combined their friendly competition into one race on Tuesday, awarding a total of nearly 40 medals.

“It’s one of the most fun events we do for the kids,” said Cubmaster of Pack 98, Brian Brumley.

In the early days of making derby cars, they were generally hand carved. Now they use standardized kits with a five ounce block of wood, small plastic wheels and nails for the axles. One of the best pro tips for building a derby car is to drill the holes for the axels instead of using the precut notches. They’re so shallow that it makes it easy to break off a corner of the relatively soft wood while trying to nail the wheels into the space, and it’s difficult to get the axles straight.

Brumley recalled more than one instance where first time builders showed up with crooked axles and broken corners that had been glued back on. That’s why he always brings his drill to the race. Other tried and true alterations include adding weight to the car to improve the speed, but no matter what alterations are made, the car cannot weigh more than five ounces to qualify.

The track is designed with a start line several feet off the ground so the cars can gain enough momentum to make it to the finish as they travel downhill to floor level. There are different opinions on exactly where to place the added weight and which shape is the most aerodynamic. 

Some scouts focus more on the aesthetics of the car than the design, using all kinds of artistic embellishments. Some entrants keep it simple and sand their cars into the desired shape. Many add powdered graphite to the wheels at the axles to make them spin faster.

Regardless of what the cars look like, it’s an event that every age loves to attend. The adults and siblings (Me Toos) each have their own category and everyone gets to practice craftsmanship and witness good sportsmanship. Most of the cars finish within milliseconds of each other. Even though there is an electronic finish that registers the time that the first car passes, one of the scout leaders serves as the official judge when the cars are super close. 

One person has to tally the results, and on Tuesday that was Marianne Brumley, wife of  Cubmaster Brumley who served as the announcer. For Raymond Scheel, this is his 14th year to participate in the Pinewood Derby. He started when his 21-year-old was in kindergarten. Committee Chair John Hendricks has raced a car in the adult division every year for fifteen years, starting when his son was a scout. 

Scheel was in charge of lining up the cars, making sure they are set straight between the side rails to avoid any collisions on the way down the track. Four small posts go through the top of the track to hold the cars in place until the starter pulls the lever to release them. 

The current track that the packs use is a far cry from the wooden versions that were used in the past. In those days, two scout leaders would sit across from each other at the finish line to call the winners. It was not until the early 2000s that the electronic finish line came into use. It makes the race easier to judge, and it’s somehow more gratifying to see the time register in red as the cars pass through. Below are the race results.

 

PACK 114

Grand Champion        Sebastian Blank

Reserve Champion    Timothy Gray

3rd Overall                               Regan Hamblen

 

The Me Too

1st Harper Saucier

 

Lions

1stDason Njuguna

 

Tigers

1stSebastian Blank

2ndBraelyn Jamison

3r-Izzie Fritts

 

Wolves

1st Timothy Gray

2ndNoah Kramer

3rdLuna Hollander

 

Bears

1stCase Hooks

2ndHunter Saucier

3rdKynlee Crocker

 

Webelos

1stRyan Hamblen

2ndMason Kramer

3rdZaiden Tasker

 

Arrow of Light

1stCarson Sanders

2ndEthan Jamison

3rdLexi Oberg

 

PACKS 96 and 98

Best PaintColton May

Scout FavoriteNicolas Lutterschmidt

Best Not a CarNathan Brumley

 

Me Too

1stTariq Brooks 

 

Lions

1st Logan Smiley

2ndEdgar Amiri

 

Tigers 

1stMary Scheel 

2ndJoseph Gilbert 

3rdElias Tipton 

 

Wolves 

1stGus Gray

2ndNoah Santos 

3rdJobe Barnes

 

Webelos

1stBejnamin Gibson Bartoshek

2ndSolomon Gray Alexander Borbor

3rdAlexander Borbor

 

Arrow of Light

1st Nicolas Lutterschmidt

2ndLandyn Moore 

3rdEzri McHale

