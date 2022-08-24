All Walker County school campuses passed the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-2022 school year, following a pattern of statewide academic recovery after the pandemic brought significant challenges to Texas schools.
The TEA’s A-F accountability system was established in 2017 to give educators, parents and communities a peek at their schools’ academic performances.
Scores are based on three categories: student achievement, shown through STAAR test scores; school progress, which also compares schools to campuses with similar economically-disadvantaged student populations; and closing the gaps, which measures how well a school ensures that all of its students are successful, per the TEA website.
After pausing in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to COVID, the TEA said it found “promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically” in the 2021-22 school year.
When Huntsville ISD was first graded, it received an “F”; now, the district is back to its pre-pandemic levels with a ‘C’ grade of 75 out of 100.
“Four years ago we promised our community we would transform and turnaround our school in Huntsville ISD. Because of the hard work of our staff and students, as well as growing support from parents and the community, we were able to deliver on that promise. Huntsville ISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “It is even more remarkable this improvement was accomplished during the serious impacts of an epidemic.”
Half of HISD’s four elementary schools received a ‘B’ score, while Mance Park Middle School scored highest in the district with an 85 out of 100.
Campuses receiving a ‘C’ included Huntsville High School, Huntsville Intermediate, Scott Johnson Elementary, Stewart Elementary, and the Gibbs PK Center. Both Texas Online Preparatory schools received a ‘C’ grade as well.
While the district also received a ‘75’ score in 2018-19, HISD pulled its academic growth rating from an ‘F’ to a ‘C,’ saw a slight increase in its graduation rate and raised its “Closing the Gaps” score by seven points. Still, the district was among just 12.9% of Texas districts to receive a ‘C’ or lower overall.
“Our kids and community deserve great schools and it feels incredible to see Huntsville ISD on the right path,” Sheppard said. “We are committed to building champions in our hometown school district and that means we will continue pushing for even more success.
In New Waverly ISD, all campuses received a ‘B,’ while the district achieved an all-time high score of 86 out of 100. Over 50% of districts and 46.1% of campuses received a ‘B’ statewide.
New Waverly Elementary scored highest with an 87 out of 100, followed by New Waverly Intermediate, which was given an 86. Both New Waverly Junior High and New Waverly High School earned a score of 82.
When compared to 2018-19, the district raised its overall score by four points, pulling its academic growth rating from a ‘D’ to a ‘B’ and its “closing the gaps” score from a ‘C’ to a ‘B.’ All other categories received a ‘B’ as well.
Premier High School of Huntsville scored highest in the county with an 88 out of 100, while Huntsville Classical Academy was given a 72. Ignite Christian Academy was not rated by the TEA.
Walker County TEA Scores
Huntsville ISD: Overall rating C, 75 out of 100
Huntsville HS: C, 71 out of 100
Huntsville Int: C, 77 out of 100
Huntsville Elem: B, 80 out of 100
Mance Park MS: B, 85 out of 100
Texas Online Preparatory HS: C, 78 out of 100
Texas Online Preparatory MS: C, 74 out of 100
Texas Online Preparatory Elem: N/R
Samuel Houston Elem: B, 83 out of 100
Scott Johnson Elem: C, 71 out of 100
Stewart Elem: C, 77 out of 100
Gibbs PK Center: C, 75 out of 100
New Waverly ISD: Overall rating B, 86 out of 100
New Waverly HS: B, 82 out of 100
New Waverly JH: B, 82 out of 100
New Waverly Int: B, 86 out of 100
New Waverly Elem: B, 87 out of 100
Huntsville Classical Academy: C, 72 out of 100
Premier HS of Huntsville: B, 88 out of 10
Alpha Omega Academy: NA
