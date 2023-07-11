Local proves missionary work is not for the weak at heart

Most vocations or professions are motivated by several factors. The biggest criterial is the availability of the job, the applicants interest or passion and attitude toward the work, soft skills with talent and strength.
A Huntsville native decided early in life that she had a love for other cultures and wanted to travel and have an impact.
“I’ve always felt drawn to people who are facing challenges in their lives,” said Sharonda Evans. “And my call as a missionary has transitioned over time.”
Evans is a graduate of Huntsville High School, and Sam Houston State University with a degree in psychology and an Associate of Arts degree in Biblical Studies.
Evans made her first missionary trip to Haiti in 2013, as a volunteer with Coreluv. Coreluv is an international organization based in Montgomery County, Texas. Their mission is to bring the love of Jesus to orphans around the world by providing their six basic needs, clean water, proper food, education, job skills, and a Christ-centered loving home.
“As a missionary, the biggest challenge is planning a trip,” said Evans. “One of the biggest tasks in preparing to go on a mission is preparing spiritually, emotionally and mentally for what I am about to experience. And getting the required immunizations. Most of my missions are to improvised areas and the level of poverty will leave you speechless.
“I remember on my first trips to Haiti we went to help at a feeding center. This was a place where simple meals were given to children who looked like they were in elementary school but in reality, due to malnutrition, they were older. That day the meal was rice with beans served in colorful bowls. Unfortunately more children showed up than bowls of foods and one of the volunteers began to just given the children spoonful of food, so they would have something in their stomach. Sometimes you have a hard time processing property.
“My flight back to Florida was very emotional as I compared our standard comforts to what was lacking in Haiti. I loved on the orphans as much as I could because they have no one. The heat in Haiti was so extreme I could not sleep until early in the morning. This trip opened my heart to continue to serve in the capacity as a missionary.”
“My upcoming missionary trip is to eastern Uganda. This will be my seventh trip to that area since 2015,” Evans said. “Uganda has a special connection for me. Initially the people think I am a local until they hear my accent. They see me as a long lost sister and welcome me home. Our host for this trip is Pastor Drake Kanaabo in Uganda, whose team has already done some pre work to determine which area we will have the crusades and reserve our accommodations. Unity among the area churches is a requirement for the selected areas.”
The local radios stations and hand bills are used to advertise the crusades. There are no hotel accommodations or food for the people who walked miles to attend.
“My job when I arrive is to connect with the people, pray for them individually and collectively and to evangelize. During the crusades we travel to different rural locations. The majority of the people come by foot in the thousands and will stand hours in the heat and rain. I will deliver a sermon of salvation and healing that is translated simultaneously by a local volunteer. Many of the people have no health care and spiritual healing is their desperate hope.”
The United States has a long history of christian missionary who have had an impact to include John Wesley missionary/evangelist in Europe and America, Walter Weston missionary to Japan, John Burdett Wittenoom missionary to Australia, George Liele missionary to Jamaica and Charles Stewart Thompson missionary to India.
Evans’ work does not just happen in other countries. Her smiling face greeted hundreds of community members doing a massive pandemic food give away in the parking lot of the Bower Stadium, as a representative with Covenant with Christ, a non-profit organization.
“Another aspect of missionary work is raising funds to support your trip, air fare, housing, ground transportation and supplies,” said Evans. “I have to raise approximately $3,500 by the end of July. Each of the team members are required to raise this amount.”
For the last five years, Evans has worked as the Huntsville Area Food Bank Manager for the Trinity River Food Bank. She has also worked as a Youth Career Coach for SER – Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast.
Evans is also a motivational speaker, life coach and outreach consultant.
If you are interested in supporting Evans upcoming trip she can be reached at iamsharonda@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.