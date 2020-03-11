Anyone who shows up for a visit to Creekside Retirement Community, a nursing home in Huntsville, better be ready to answer a few polite questions.
How do you feel? Have you been out of the country in the past two weeks? Have you been in contact with anybody who’s been sick with COVID-19, the new coronavirus?
“Creekside Retirement Community is following the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and has a preparedness plan in place,” said Courtney Keels, the marketing director for Creekside. “MRC Creekside utilizes resources for guidance on the COVID-19 virus, such as the CDC and South East Texas Regional Advisory Council, and both organizations post updates frequently.
“MRC Creekside urges the public to use available resources for guidance on the COVID-19 virus as well as consider carefully the state of your health before visiting any health care facility.”
With 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Lone Star State and a recent report in nearby Montgomery County, officials are preparing for a possible case in Walker County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with nearly 4,400 deaths — a rate around 3.5%. According to the CDC, the 2019-20 flu season has a mortality rate of around 0.5%, or nearly 52,000 deaths.
The coronavirus was first seen in the city of Wuhan, China in December and has already spread to over 120 countries.
“A successful virus wants to steal resources from its host, but ideally not kill the host because a dead host is no longer useful,” Sam Houston State University population health professor Steven Brown said. “It’s likely that this virus started in an animal population, where it was not very deadly. But because it is new to humans and we are not accustomed to it, it is more deadly.
“It is not as deadly as MERS or SARS were, but it is more deadly than the seasonal flu, which humans have been accustomed to.”
The number of cases in the United States has risen to over 1,000 cases in 39 states and Washington D.C., with 29 deaths.
According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of COVID-19 begin between two and 14 days after exposure and include shortness of breath, fever and cough. However, pneumonia has been seen in many patients. Because the symptoms are mild for most, the transmission of the virus is much more likely. Another complication with the virus is that there is no treatment or vaccine.
The CDC is also swamped with presumptive cases of the virus and all testing was initially done at its headquarters in Atlanta. Currently, many states, including Texas, are setting up labs to expedite testing and keep the sick from spreading the virus.
As is the case with most illnesses, COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly, with those over 70 accounting for the most deaths.
The National Institutes of Health have concluded that the virus is unlikely to spread among children, who are regularly exposed to viruses, including different strains of the coronavirus, which is a type of common cold. However, children are likely to be vectors and spread the disease.
“The most deadly viruses tend to spread less because dead people can’t spread disease and most of the sick end up in the hospital. The fact that it is not deadly for the majority of the population means many who are infected are only mildly sick and therefore more likely to spread the virus,” Brown added. “The seasonal flu can be spread by individuals before they even have symptoms. From what we know so far, it appears the people with COVID-19 are most contagious when they have symptoms.”
To combat the fears of families and the community as a whole, Huntsville ISD released a statement regarding the virus, spring break and precautions the district is taking.
“Huntsville ISD custodial staff has increased cleaning frequency since early fall in response to expanding flu cases. Using hospital-grade products, they have enhanced their efforts this month to disinfect all classrooms and common contact surfaces nightly to help offset the spread of all communicable illnesses,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Shepherd said.
Over spring break, additional steps are being taken to clean and disinfect schools.
“When we return from the break, HISD Transportation will begin a daily routine treatment of disinfecting buses following each route,” Sheppard added.
One of the most effective ways to combat the virus is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in warm water. It is also important to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover your mouth when sneezing and to disinfect high-traffic areas.
“The current advice is that if you think you have symptoms, you should stay home so as not to expose others, and call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms,” Brown said. “I would guess that as this spreads there will be hotlines to call and places set up in cities to go to.”
“The most important thing people can do is to remain calm and not overreact,” Brown added. “Do not hoard health products, but ensure you are using proper hygiene and protecting yourself.”
