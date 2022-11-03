Valerie Morel and Teresa Ringo have been friends for more than 30 years. This year, the pair decided to take their talents for event planning and love of socializing and turn it into a business. On Nov. 1, they celebrated the official opening of their new event venue, Bonnie’s Hideout, located next to the Color Bar Salon on Avenue I.
Morel returned to Huntsville last year after a 10 year hiatus. She researched mobile bars and found Tap Trucks USA. She purchased her tap truck “Bonnie” last year and had her shipped from California. She quickly learned that she needed a brick and mortar shop to make the operation work.
Moel and Ringo worked together at the registrar’s office at SHSU, so they knew they had a good working relationship in addition to being friends. Ringo says her family’s house was always the hub for gatherings and she is a great bartender. Morel’s parents always threw parties to entertain friends and family, and she loves the organizing aspect of the business.
“Our personalities complement each other,” said Ringo. “I was planning to work with Teresa part time, but after I retired from SHSU, she talked me into joining the venture as her business partner.”
The Hideout has a beer and wine license and will provide TABC certified bartenders. Clients can bring in hard liquor and purchase setups. They are vetting caterers and other vendors in order to build a preferred vendor list, and local businesses are invited to inquire. Clients are not required to use a caterer and can bring in their own food.
The Kiwanis Club has already reserved the venue for their annual poker tournament next August and they are currently booking graduation and Christmas parties this December.
On Nov. 17, the public is invited to their Jingle and Mingle open house from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event will feature several local vendors who want to show the public what they have to offer. KSAM will be live streaming the event, which includes a cash bar, finger foods, and a jingle bell necklace giveaway.
They learned about their location from Justin Killingsworth of the Color Bar and rented the space in May. They moved in on June 1 of this year and spent all summer remodeling.
When the space next door became available, they incorporated that as well.
They’ve already started hosting events that they plan to host annually, like the Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser held in October.
“We want to give back to the Huntsville community by providing a nice venue for special occasions,” said Morel.
The smaller room, which accommodates 50 people, is $500. The larger room, which holds 150 people, is $750. The price includes tables and chairs, and allows for six hours to set up and break down before and after the event. The prices to rent the rooms for the entire day are $1,000 and $1,500. Ringo and Morel are also open to negotiating on pricing for clients over 21 who may have a need for weekly or monthly meetings.
The Hideout welcomes all kinds of groups, events, and organizations.
Bonnie’s Hideout is located at 2405 Ave I, in Suites B & C, next to the Color Bar in Huntsville.
For more information about their venue, call 936-439-4249 or visit their website at https://www.bonnieshideout.com/.
To book “Bonnie” the mobile tap truck, visit https://taptruckoutlaws.com/.
Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bonnieshideout22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.