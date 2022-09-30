Huntsville’s Elliott Herzlich, owner of Elliott’s Jewelers, has announced that he is a new member of Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO).
RJO is the most historic jewelry buying group in the United States that has been supporting some of the nation’s top jewelers for more than 50 years. RJO offers cutting-edge industry education, marketing assistance, and networking opportunities for its members. RJO currently has more than 1,100 independent retailers across the United States.
Herzlich’s newly acquired RJO membership gives Walker County residents just one more reason to visit Elliott’s Jewelers, located at 1300 11th Street, Suite 403, in Huntsville. He is excited to join RJO, anticipating the benefits it will bring to his inventory and clients.
“I joined RJO because of the incredible buying power and the increased access to one-of-a-kind new and vintage jewelry that are available only through this very prestigious buying group. I’m thrilled to offer my customers an amazing jewelry experience through RJO,” said Herzlich.
This fall, Elliott will travel to Antwerp, Belgium, a centuries-old city known for exquisite diamonds, to hand-pick the perfect stones for Elliott’s Jewelers clients. “RJO allows me to go direct to the source to find exactly what my clients want for upcoming holidays and special occasions,” explained Herzlich.
About Elliott’s Jewelers
Elliott Herzlich brings passion and professionalism to customers nationwide who are in the market for fine jewelry. And, with more than 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry, it’s no wonder that Elliott’s Jewelers is the go-to diamond and gemstone shop in the greater Houston area. Herzlich is a also a member of the Huntsville Walker Chamber of Commerce and Huntsville Leadership Institute Class 39 graduate. Find more information at www.elliottsjewelers.com.
