The Trinity River Food Bank-Huntsville (TRFB) has partnered with Dr. Li-Jen Lester, Associate Professor at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), to deliver technology classes to the clients and families. A survey was conducted to access the needs of the clients. The survey list everything from programing your television to internet security.
“These new services could break generational poverty, and allow them to acquire new knowledge and skills,” said Sharonda Evans, Executive Director.
Dr. Lester teaches Introduction to Computer and Educational Multimedia graduate courses at Computer Science Department.
“Cyber security is very important, not just for the kids but the older generation also,” said Lester. “I was able to form a team of volunteer students. Some are international students, some post graduate, to set up the computer room and install all the hardware.”
The Trinity River Food Banks mission is to unite the community to fight hunger. In 2020, they were able to provide 9.7 million pounds of food to the hungry through their network of 26 Agency and Community Partners. TRFB works with the Houston Food Bank and local retailers and wholesalers to provide a solution for food waste by recycling food that would otherwise go to the landfill. The mission is to ensure everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food through the support of our volunteers and our community and corporate partners.
The Trinity River Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization that collects and distributes usable surplus food to hunger-relief charities who provide the food to the people they serve in the Liberty, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties. TRFB has a Gold Star rating from the GuideStar Navigator, and are a member of the Texas Food Bank Network, a partner with the Houston Food Bank, and a certified member of Feeding America.
The Trinity River Food Bank is based in Cleveland, Texas and headed by Christine Shipley.
The Huntsville Branch recently relocated their operation to 228 Hwy 75 North, Huntsville. The new facility is open Monday-Thursday 10am-2pm.
“Our new location provides us greater access to our clients. Some families can literally walk here for services,” said Evans. “We are so excited about this partnership and the unlimited opportunities it can provide.” The classes will start in the near future, once all the surveys have been analyzed.
“When families find themselves in need, we are here to help with their basic needs and equip them to achieve long-term stability. Federal and state-funded benefit programs can help people with a low income cover basic expenses like food, housing and healthcare.”
The Food Bank offers assistance filling out applications for agencies such as:SNAP-Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,WIC-Women, Infants and Children Program,Texas Medicaid Program,Women’s Healthcare Program, CHIP-Children’s Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. For more information on the Huntsville location, log on at www.TrinityRiverFoodBank.org or call 936-439-4490.
