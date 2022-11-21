Local First Responders honored for their service

First Responders were honored for their service on Wednesday by the Republican Party and the Republican Women of Walker County.
There were dozens of first responders, city officials and residents, both Judge Danny Pierce and Mayor Andy Brauninger read proclamations.
October 28 is now officially designated as First Responders Day in honor of our fire department, police officers, emergency medical workers, search and rescue workers, constables and public safety officers.
“This is a mere pittance as to what we think of our first responders, and how much we appreciate what they do,” said Linda McKenzie, County Chair of the Republican Party of Walker County. “I don’t think we honor them enough. We thank veterans in the grocery store and in restaurants when we see their hats, but I don’t think our first responders get enough kudos. We look forward to doing this again next year.”
“Whenever Jim and I see a group of them in a restaurant, we pick up their tab. We brought snacks and treats because they spend so much time in their cars,” said McKenzie. The group assembled large bags full of snacks as a gift for each department and handed out cookies and bottled water at the gazebo on the downtown square. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 28, but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The proclamation from Judge Pierce spoke to their dedication and sacrifice, expressing gratitude for their action when disaster strikes. He acknowledged their value for protecting people and often making the difference between life and death.
As a poignant example, an alert was heard during the speech and two members of the Huntsville Fire Department quickly departed to answer the call. Mayor Brauninger followed with words of gratitude for their presence as our first defense in the face of an emergency.
“I don’t know what we’d do without you,” said Brauninger. “As long as you live in Huntsville we will do our best to support you.”
Some first responders at the event commented on how well they are treated in the Huntsville area.
Alfredo Solis, who has been on the job less than two months said it has been a great experience. He said his trainers have also been very patient and helpful.
“I love this town,” said Solis. “It’s a great place to be.”
“We appreciate the show of appreciation,” said Tate Maddox of Walker County EMS.
“As my first police job, I have no complaints,” said Huntsville Police Officer Bryan Leudke. “We are treated well by our administration and the people of the city.”
When asked what the public could do to show their support for our first responders in Walker County, Sheriff Clint McRae said that we are fortunate to live in a community that is very supportive and that he has seen a steady improvement.
“Keeping us informed is the best way to help. We work better together today than we have in the past,” said McRae. He also includes the teamwork of first responders as a whole.
“When I arrive with a search warrant, there are multiple cars from multiple agencies at the scene. That has helped dramatically with the crime rate as our city grows,” said McRae.
“We just wanted to honor our first responders, and let them know we are behind them,” said Renee Lunsford, President of the Walker County Republican Women. The event was created last year as a way to counter the negative response that some county and city officers were experiencing. Lunsford is the wife of former Police Chief Kevin Lunsford, who served as an officer in Huntsville for four decades.
“We wanted to set an example for the public and make a difference in their daily lives,” said Lunsford. “We wanted to show our honor and respect, and to let them know that anything they need, all they have to do is ask.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.