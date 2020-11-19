Wildfires continue to spark across Walker County.
At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, a wildfire was broadcasted in the area of FM 1791 and Walker Loop E in southwestern Walker County. Upon arrival, crews on location immediately surveyed the scene and requested mutual aid from Crabb’s Prairie and New Waverly.
After nearly five hours, crews had made a stop on the wildfire and they deemed the 22 acres of fire contained.
Walker County remains under a burn ban, with extreme drought conditions.
On Wednesday, the county registered an average reading of 654 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 564 and a maximum of 705 on the index.
The burn ban from Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Walker County for 45 days unless the ban is lifted before that by Pierce. The order does permit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
The Sam Houston National Forest is also exempt from the burn ban.
A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable of a fine not to exceed $500.
