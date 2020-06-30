Patients in their 20s make up over 36% of Walker County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials with the county’s office of emergency management announced Tuesday.
The majority of those cases are believed to be linked to recent protests and an area nightclub.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels last week, after the state embarked on one of America's fastest reopenings.
The Walker County OEM reported 12 additional community cases Tuesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 464 confirmed cases, of which two-thirds remain active. An additional 1,638 offenders tested positive within the local Texas Department of Criminal Justice units, but only 34 of those cases remain active.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.
Health officials said that the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the Houston metropolitan area, which includes Walker County, jumped to 1,767, with an estimated 2,348 hospital beds available.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
REPORTED COVID-19 COMMUNITY CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Unknown
|TOTAL
|0-10
|5
|1.8%
|9
|1.94%
|0
|0.00%
|14
|3.02%
|10-20
|18
|3.88%
|10
|2.16%
|0
|0.00%
|28
|6.03%
|20-30
|96
|20.69%
|71
|15.3%
|1
|0.22%
|168
|36.21%
|30-40
|33
|7.11%
|30
|6.47%
|0
|0.00%
|63
|13.59%
|40-50
|26
|5.6%
|41
|8.84%
|3
|0.65%
|70
|15.09%
|50-60
|39
|8.41%
|35
|7.54%
|0
|0.00%
|74
|15.96%
|60-70
|9
|1.94%
|7
|1.51%
|0
|0.00%
|16
|3.46%
|70-80
|10
|2.16%
|4
|0.86%
|0
|0.00%
|14
|3.02%
|80-90
|3
|0.65%
|6
|1.29%
|0
|0.00%
|9
|1.94%
|Other
|1
|0.22%
|1
|0.22%
|0
|0.00%
|2
|0.43%
|Unknown
|2
|0.437%
|2
|0.43%
|2
|0.43%
|6
|1.29%
|242
|52.16%
|216
|46.55%
|6
1.29%
|464
|100%
Reported COVID-19 Community Cases by Location
|Number of Cases
|Percentage
|City of Huntsville
|272
|58.62%
|City of New Waverly
|7
|1.51%
|City of Riverside
|4
|0.86%
|Precinct 1
|52
|11.21%
|Precinct 2
|27
|5.82%
|Precinct 3
|54
|11.64%
|Precinct 4
|28
|6.03%
|Unknown
|20
|4.31%
|
