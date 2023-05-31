If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at creating a quilt or garment but don’t have a sewing machine, Little Split Peas is the new solution in town. From high quality fabric and notions to tools and instruction, they offer everything customers need to create a textile project from start to finish. Classes will be hosted by local pros and top of the line sewing, serger and cover stitch machines can be rented by the hour, providing endless opportunities to bring creative visions to life.
Patrons are invited to use the “textile maker space” during open sew days for a nominal fee, allowing plenty of space for large projects and groups who need a place to spread out. The large room attached to the retail shop has eight modular tables on casters, and each has its own design board. There’s a large cutting table with a measurement grid and a large felt topped table with irons for preparing fabric to be sewn.
A large screen television is available for watching webinars and instructional videos. They even have a direct to garment printer that can print custom patterns and designs onto yardage, t-shirts, bags, and sweatshirts. The retail section has more than a thousand bolts of fabric to choose from, including a wide range of solid colors. They sell and service Juki sewing machines, which is one of the top makers of industrial sewing machines in Japan.
“Our main goal is to build community in this shop. It’s open to anyone and everyone who wants to come explore their creativity,” said Paige Loft, who officially opened the shop at 2128 Sam Houston Ave with her husband Brian last week. The shop is an expansion of a home based business that opened last year, selling handmade baby gifts and quilting supplies.
The shop also carries a unique line of gifts and products made by women in Texas. These include custom scented candles, vegan body products, locally made jewelry from Sunrose Canyon and handmade pottery from the Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center. Paige has been working toward this goal for the last three years, selling her work on Etsy and reinvesting her profits back into the business. When she held her first open house at their home location a year ago, the response was proof that she could expand in the near future. It was just a matter of finding the right space. She and Brian signed the lease on the current location in March, and spent the last two months customizing the space with the help of Andy Slater.
Paige says that launching the business has been a group effort, crediting her parents and friends with helping to assemble furniture to stock the shelves. The ultra modern environment is purposely designed to attract and foster a new generation of quilters and textile artists.
Beginning in June, open sew days will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays for a $5 fee. Local quilter Anne Barker will be on hand for some of these sessions to offer her mentorship and advice. For first time quilters, D-Ann Gilmore will be hosting an English Paper Piecing class on June 10 and July 12. Participants will learn hand sewing techniques with fabric scraps and card stock to create the basic building blocks of a quilt. A workshop on basic techniques to construct By Annie bags will be held on June 17, and a stained glass class will be held on June 23. Beginning June 24, a three part Learning to Quilt class will be offered, with subsequent classes through mid July. Participants will be led through each step of making a full size quilt by creating a wall hanging. Stay tuned for upcoming additions, like a workshop on costume crafts and sewing techniques by local designer Barry Doss. In early August, get a start on your holiday creations with a mini quilt class and celebrate National Sew a Jelly Roll Day in September.
The inspiration for Little Split Peas came from a group of women that Paige encountered when she began to make her first quilt for a friend’s baby. When she went shopping for supplies, she met some local mentors who walked her through the process. These women became like mother figures that she affectionately refers to as “Momtors” rather than mentors. She wants to give that kind of mentorship back to the people of Huntsville.
When she was completing her Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Science at SHSU, she met another “Momtor” named Dr Janis White, who was then the department chair. White encouraged Paige to pursue her Masters, which she completed in 2008. She went on to teach consumer science in high schools as well as at SHSU, where Brian teaches Math and Statistics.
Brian was integral to helping remodel the space, and has been a big support behind the scenes. Together they hope to fully engage with the Huntsville community as business owners, educators, and creative mentors. The shop will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit their website at https://www.littlesplitpeas.com/ to shop products, sign up for classes and view the calendar for upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.