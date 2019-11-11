CONROE — In one of the largest official gatherings of contestants and champions of The History Channel’s Forged In Fire hit series, Conroe's Southern Star Brewery will host the 2nd annual Texas Custom Knife Show featuring 28 of the show’s alumni in a one-day exhibition of their knifemaking skills and products.
This exciting and unique one-day event where fans of the hit show can meet and get autographs and photos with the Forged In Fire veterans will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A few of the bladesmiths will even compete in a two-hour knife-building contest like the TV show. The resurgence of the historic and elegant blade-making craft due to the popularity from six seasons of the Forged In Fire series has seen hundreds of fans flock to smaller gatherings of these bladesmiths in recent months.
Jacob Sewell, Conroe native and semi-finalist on FIF's Season 6 Episode 15 episode, said the show will also include his Bravehawk Forge tomahawk-throwing contest, but the highlight of the event will be the two-hour knife-build contest just like on the TV show. "Seven of our Forged In Fire bladesmiths will have two hours to turn a railroad spike into a knife. They will do it live for fans to watch and will use the same techniques and tools just like on the TV show." He added the contest will culminate with live blade-testing like on Forged In Fire to determine the winner, to be conducted by a panel of local celebrities including media personalities.
The Forged In Fire alumni will also host 2 town hall-like Q&A sessions with the audience about the behind-the-scenes experiences of filming the reality show.
In addition to live music, Southern Star beer and food trucks, the last event of the day will be the live auction featuring knives and items made by the Forged In Fire vets which will benefit the Casualties of War - Houston organization.
“This event will showcase the knifemaking craft which is as relevant today as it has been throughout history. This skill dates back to the dawn of time and has always been relevant for man’s survival. Whether used as a tool or a weapon, knives are relevant to life, and these (blade)smiths are the best at making terrific blades.” Many of the bladesmiths will also be selling their custom, handmade knives and vendors with other homemade items will be on site.
For more information about the event, visit the event's Facebook page @texascustomknifeshow or contact Michael Thomas at 832-482-7579.
