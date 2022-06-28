Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosted its monthly grocery giveaway on Saturday with the help of youth from University Heights Baptist Church. Leaders and members of both churches packaged food, directed traffic, and loaded vehicles with fresh produce and milk for area citizens who need help making ends meet. The food was delivered to the church by the Trinity River Food Bank and supplied by the Houston Food Bank.
The group moved like a well-oiled machine. Ladies registered volunteers and handed out bags to package food. Others assisted the youth with bagging carrots, sweet potatoes and onions. The men moved pallets and boxes to supply the packaging line, and everyone joined forces to load vehicles with supplies as the recipients drove through the covered patio. These congregations join up for the grocery giveaway on the third Saturday of every month, rain or shine.
“We’re a week later than normal this month because we were participating in the Juneteenth celebration last weekend,” said Rhonda Crooks. Crooks and her family are lifelong members of Mt. Zion and prepared the food on Saturday to feed volunteers at the event.
Members of Mt. Zion Sherena Thrift and Crooks started all this with a home food delivery at the height of the pandemic. They were keeping records manually until joining forces with the Trinity River Food Bank. When Mt. Zion Pastor Max Toliver met Christine Shippey of the TRFB at an SHSU food giveaway, all the pieces came together to allow the church to expand on what Thrift and Crooks had already done. Their reporting is now part of the area database that helps the Houston Food Bank track families in need and ensure adequate supplies are funneled through TRFB.
“Sister Crooks and I were personally making 60-80 home deliveries during covid to families in Bedias, Richards and Madisonville, and serving roughly 1000 individuals. Some homes were housing and feeding four to six families,” said Thrift.
TRFB was distributing over 5 million pounds of food from the Houston Food Bank three years ago. In 2020, they gave away over 11 million pounds of food. Last year, the total was 8 million pounds for the four county area they service.
With volunteers from the University Heights Baptist Church, their combined effort currently services over 150 families per month at Mt. Zion. Youth Minister B.J. McMichael of UHBC says it’s his friendship with Mt. Zion Pastor Max Toliver that inspires him to bring his youth group to assist.
“Ever since I met Pastor Max, I knew that we were going to be able to do a lot of good together. I consider our friendship to be of divine nature, and our congregations work together throughout the community. My wife Holly leads a readership program at Huntsville elementary schools and volunteers from Mt Zion help her with that as well,” said Mc Michael.
“This project was on my heart for some time before all the right people and resources came together to make it happen. Our church has been serving the community for over 150 years, and we are committed to continue with this work,” said Toliver.
Toliver has served as Pastor at Mt. Zion since 2016. He met his wife Angelina at Sam Houston State in 2010 and they married in 2012. Sherena Thrift is the coordinator for the grocery giveaway. The members of Mt. Zion support a wide range of outreach services for the community and the surrounding area. They welcome new members and always appreciate volunteers.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is located 10 miles from Huntsville off Hwy 30 and Wire Road at 12 Mt. Zion Church Road, 77432. Volunteers are welcome to arrive at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month to assist with the grocery giveaway. For more information about church services and other ways to give, contact the church at contact@mtzionmbc-huntsville.org, call (936) 295-4986 or visit their website at https://www.mtzionmbc-huntsville.org/.
