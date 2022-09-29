The Airing of the Quilts that was once featured on the downtown square is the stuff of legends, until three local churches in Huntsville revived the tradition last year. The 19th Street Quilt Stroll will be held simultaneously at the First Christian Church (FCC), First Presbyterian Church (FPC), and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (CJCLDS) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We wanted to foster an appreciation for this art form. Each quilt has a history that carries the skills and creativity of its maker, and there is always a story to be told,” said event organizer Linda Hardwick.
Hardwick is a member of a sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at FCC. Some of them have been quilting for decades, even though the group just formed about five years ago. A few of the members of the circle are officers of the Tall Pines Quilt Guild. Vicki Pledger, who leads a fiber arts class at the Public Library is also a member of the group.
Hardwick is the Evangelism Minister at FCC and Bette Nelson of Bluebonnet Antiques is part of their Art Ministry. They were looking for a way to engage more people in the community and quilting seemed like the perfect way to form the kind of connection they wanted to share.
Nelson worked with local artist Molly Campbell to create the first 19th Street Quilt Stroll in conjunction with the FPC and the CJCLDS as a gift to the community. Last year, there was a steady stream of people who came to view more than 100 quilts on display. This year, FCC will feature the work of Mary Laura Gibbs, whose quilts and fabric art have been featured in shows and stories in the area since 2006.
“Our group is inspiring,” said Hardwick. “We share our techniques and ideas. It's a fellowship and a workshop all in one. All skill levels are welcome, not just expert quilters.”
Quilting is an art form that is said to have originated in Sweden in the fifteenth century. Used for both decoration and warmth, early quilts were made of silk and other precious textiles primarily for nobility. The English and Dutch who arrived in North America in the 1600s used their skill at quilt making to make covers for beds, doors, and windows from worn out clothing.
By the 1800s, women formed Quilting Bees as a social gathering and a way to express their artistic abilities. The National Museum of American History now has a collection of more than 500 quilts that show the wide range of techniques and fabrics used across different ethnic groups and social classes over the last 250 years. Quilting is still a cultural tradition that is celebrated across the U.S. as a way to create art and preserve history.
“I am always learning,” said Hardwick. “If I don’t learn something every day, it’s not a complete day.”
The sewing circle celebrates quilting year round. They meet at FCC from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. They have a designated room with eight sewing machines, large tables and a supply closet where members can leave their materials. Some members compete annually at the Walker County Fair, and member Dorothy Wolverton is a frequent winner. Many attend the Houston Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston every November.
For more information about activities at First Christian Church, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fcchuntsville or call 936-295-3677. To learn more about First Presbyterian Church, find them online at https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianHuntsville or call 936-295-2440. For more about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, visit https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/.
