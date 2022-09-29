Stephen Dobyns is a local business owner who loves horror movies. He is competing in The Face of Horror for a chance to win $13,000 and a walk-on role in an independent horror film. The contest is sponsored by Buffalo Bill’s House, where the Academy Award-winning horror movie The Silence of the Lambs was filmed. The winner will be awarded a two-night stay in the house, which is full of memorabilia from the movie.
The winner of the competition will join Kane Hodder for an exclusive interview and photoshoot that will be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine. Hodder is an author and stuntman, and best known for his portrayal of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise.
The event also supports the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. This foundation funds childhood cancer research, provides financial assistance to families and brings awareness to the fight against childhood cancer.
The contest is hosted by Jim Vendiola, an award-winning Filipino-American filmmaker whose work frequently explores heartache, longing, liminality, eros, and pathos. His latest film is a horror-comedy called “Pretty Pickle”.
“It’s all for fun,” said Dobyns. “If I get to walk onto the set of a horror movie, the thing that I will be more interested to see is what goes on behind the scenes. The makeup artists and props are what it’s all about. Most people don’t understand the amount of work that goes into it.”
Dobyns attended Huntsville High School as a freshman and sophomore. He later attended school in the New Caney area before joining the military at 17. Dobyns met his wife, Maria, on base when he was stationed in Norfolk, Va., on the USS Nashville.
Dobyns then worked as a delivery driver and security officer before settling down to work for an advertising agency. He and his wife moved back to Huntsville with their children six years ago. In 2018, he was asked by his father to join the family business, A&D Propane. Stephen and Maria run the business together and recently acquired the Montgomery County location in Conroe.
Dobyns has four children who share his affinity for classic horror films like “Child’s Play”, “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th” and all of their sequels. His nine year old often watches with him and they dress up as scary characters at Halloween.
“I’ve always wanted to be an actor,” said Dobyns. “I watched a lot of horror movies growing up and I loved them. I think I would make a great Jason.”
Dobyns said he would love to bring attention to Huntsville if he wins, and would take the chance to go into acting if the opportunity presents itself. He says he did not know about the B+ foundation previously, and has potential plans to donate to the organization in the future.
When asked what he would do with the prize money, he says he would take his wife to the Philippines to meet her mother’s side of the family. They had previous plans to go, but pandemic-related restrictions and the rising price of airfare prohibited them from making the trip.
To learn more about the Face of Horror contest, visit https://faceofhorror.org/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/officialfaceofhorror/. To cast a vote for Dobyns, visit https://faceofhorror.org/2022/stephen-dobyns. For more about the B+ Foundation, visit https://www.bepositive.org/.
