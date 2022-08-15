People who have never worked in the service industry have a tough learning curve when they open a new bar or restaurant. But when a couple of veterans pull it off, they have a much higher rate of success. It’s even better when the location is on a busy street, like Sam Houston Avenue. Eli Escobedo and Pedro Martinez have combined all the elements of a great local establishment and they named it Tipsy Tio’s. These two high school friends became business owners this summer and celebrated their grand opening on Saturday, August 13.
Escobedo and Martinez put more than just beer signs up as decor. They commissioned Florida artist Amy Boyd to create a Latin inspired Dia de Los Muertos theme. There is a space for live music performances and an area for photos under their custom made neon sign where guests can pose wearing authentic sombreros. They have a large staff of servers and there is plenty of seating both inside and out on the covered patio.
These gentlemen are Latino, and they celebrate it with their food and signature cocktails. Tortillas are made from scratch daily and they feature house made red and tomatillo salsas. But the menu isn’t just Tex Mex. They included a mix of traditional bar food, local favorites, and desserts. Some drinks feature candy wrapped straws in Jarrito bottles, and others are rimmed with Latin spices like Chamoy and Pequin. They also offer a wide range of beers and tequilas.
According to manager Sarah Main, “We want to present good vibes all around. We’re family friendly and dog friendly (on the patio) and we also cater to the college crowd.” She says they really focused on presentation and added a lot of personal touches. Pancho’s Tail is a cocktail on their menu named after her dog.
They’re already receiving positive reviews on roadtrippers.com and Yelp. That’s very likely because they have done their homework when it comes to the Huntsville market. Escobedo was a former bartender at the Draft Bar. Martinez worked at Farmhouse Cafe. They both tended bar together in this location when it was Tops and Bottoms. Their friendship reaches back to Huntsville High School where they graduated together in 2004.
“We always wanted to open a bar,” said Martinez, “but we wanted to offer something different. We wanted a touch of Austin and Houston, but to also keep a hometown feel.” Those who appreciate good service and a napkin under their beverage are encouraged to come in and experience it for themselves.
Tipsy Tio’s is located at 2002 Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville and is open Tuesday through Sunday at 11 a.m.
