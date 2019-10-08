A Northeast Texas man was arrested by Walker County authorities on charges of attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child on Monday.
Jacob Benson, 31, of Athens was taken into custody outside of the Huntsville “Walls” Unit on the two felony charges out of Red River County.
Benson was released early from a 17-year TDCJ sentence for burglary of a habitation, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle out of Red River and Lamar Counties.
He is currently being held without a bond, awaiting extradition to Red River County.
