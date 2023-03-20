Local artist Lee Jamison shares his creative imperative

Lee Jamison is a local artist, muralist, author and illustrator who has been painting full time since 1982. He has created murals for the University of Texas, Baylor University, the Driskill Hotel in Austin, and the Waco Mammoth Site. His work is part of more than 40 collections and exhibits across Texas and the U.S. Jamison will share the philosophical perspective behind his work at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
This is a full-circle milestone for Jamison, who was the first local artist to be featured in the Wynne Home’s main gallery in 2007. Since then he has become well known for his landscapes and historical renderings as well as murals that focus on creation. In 2020, he was featured at Foltz Fine Art in Houston as part of “The Texas Aesthetic: Thirty Contemporary Artists Redefining Texas Art”.
The talk will give insight as to how Jamison envisions what he wants to convey through his art and the inner exploration that takes place in order to arrive at the finished piece. The topic “Discovery by the Creative Imperative” will touch on his “Image of God” project and explore art as a driver of new ways of thinking about the world, the mind, and the cosmos.
“One of the deepest ideas in the first day of the creation story of Genesis is the separation of the light from the darkness. That’s because in true chaos, a random mixing of light and dark, no ‘signal’ nature can be found. It is meaningless, and from an existential standpoint, indistinguishable from complete un-being. The first step of any creation is instituting order where chaos reigned,” said Jamison
This concept is exemplified in “Separating Light and Darkness”, which is part of a series of paintings he did in 2011 to portray the first day of Creation. He expanded upon the creation concept in a set of murals at First United Methodist Church in Huntsville called “The Seven Days of Creation”, bringing forth his vision of the birth of the human race and the animal kingdom.
Jamison’s use of light and shadow is instilled with an added level of emotion that simply doesn’t exist in all paintings. From the joy of a sunny day on the river to the contemplative nature of a secluded meadow, or the warmth of soft light coming from Old Main at dusk, his work speaks to the changeable nature of our inner life.
One series by Jamison that many area residents might recall is “Huntsville by Artificial Light” which debuted at the Lowman Student Center Gallery in 2010. Using the similar concepts of light and dark as the creation series, he captured locations like the Cafe Texan and Austin Hall at Sam Houston State University in a way that would only be seen during the darkest and most quiet time of night. The depth of shadow, vibrance of colors, and the absence of people bring forth a recognition of spaces we all share in memories that are likely to be intimate and personal.
For his historical paintings, Jamison conducts tremendous external research to portray a subject accurately. He assimilates reams of information to formulate images into sketches before the painting begins. When written data is lacking, he taps into the knowledge of historians, engineers, archeologists and geologists to gather details. This research helps him assemble a concept that reflects more than just people and places.
Gathering minute details such as how the room might be lit in the period a particular painting depicts, what kind of clothing was common, and the building materials that were in use at the time are all part of his process.
“Historical and scientific art force you to think of things that you wouldn’t otherwise,” said Jamison.
He has a permanent exhibit on coal mines in the Bastrop County Historical Society Museum. He employed a technique called forced perspective to give viewers the optical illusion of peering into a deep mine shaft.
This is one more example of how much thought Jamison puts into his work in an effort to transport the viewer into an alternate space and time. Jamison brings this organic and philosophical process to his nature scenes and historical paintings, allowing both the work and his inner compass to dictate what comes next. In a series on Caddo Lake State Park, he said that he allowed the work to develop and do things he could not have anticipated from the initial idea.
“The painting itself could seem to have a will, a desire in development of its own. Does it really? All I can say is that in the universe of my relationship with it, it does. When I go beyond that to the experiences of seeing other paintings, both my own and the paintings of other artists, there is an insistence to them, as though of a will to become, in my consideration, more than an object,” said Jamison
Jamison will soon begin work on a new mural in Huntsville that will face Rather Park from the side of Aces Barns and Buildings, located at 1215 University Ave. His intention for that project is to highlight the extraordinary number of people who have come from Huntsville and Walker County.
His work has been published in four books, including his own “Ode to East Texas”, released in 2021. Paintings featured in the book are on show at the Mayborn Museum at Baylor University.
The exhibit will move to the Texas Capitol Visitors Center from late April to August, and then to the Pearl Fincher Museum in Spring by mid September.
Jamison is currently working on a series for the University of Houston-Victoria Visitor Center and he has two pieces on display at the Bullock Texas History Museum in Austin, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks. For more information on the artist, visit the website at https://www.leejamison.com/.
