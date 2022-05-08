Dennis Hickman first started creating art in the late sixties by adorning curtains and kites. He worked as a surveyor for the City of Huntsville for 30 years and made a new piece every day. He would draw while riding in the back seat of a work truck en route to job sites. He would fold typing paper into quarters and use a fine point black pen to create the outline. He would then color each work on his lunch break, often in remote locations across Walker County. As these vividly colorful art pieces accumulated, his wife Pam took notice and bought him an acrylic paint set as a holiday gift. He put that paint on canvas for the first time in 2004 and now his home is filled with vibrant and cheerful works of art.
Hickman’s work has been followed by locals and purchased by collectors for almost two decades. Nine of his paintings once hung in the lobby of City Hall at the behest of former City Secretary Lee Woodward. He has several pieces in George Russell’s local museum and has entered his works in Wynne Home’s annual Area Artists Show. One might think an artist with such exposure might slow down the pace a bit, but Hickman makes a new painting every week. He said he is driven by one simple thing. He wants to make people happy.
Each piece has a colorful character at the center that draws the viewer into a journey that plays out in the details that surround it. He calls this style 'pleasing yet teasing.'
Hickman said, “they all come from my subconscious. When I start a painting, I usually have a color scheme in mind, and then I veer off. As the character takes shape, I steer from the beginning thought to what makes sense within the color scheme. It’s like being a carpenter who is building a house. I’m really a builder of art on canvas. I don’t know where it might end up when I start. I just know it’s done when it’s where I want it to be.”
Hickman shared several stories about his family and friends who influenced his art. He comes from a hard-working family of Irish, Scottish, and German descent that raised cattle in the Livingston area. The men in his family served in the U.S. military during World War II. His father was in active service at The Battle of the Bulge and his Uncle Rufus fought at Pearl Harbor. He explained that his mother raised him and his siblings in the Pentecostal Church, providing a strong moral compass in the days of race riots, civil unrest, and corrupt local officials.
Growing up near Leggett, Texas, Hickman’s formative years were filled with fast cars and adventurous friends. A friend who worked next door to Hickman back then was a pivotal character in these experiences. That friendship would deepen over the years through motorcycle rides, jaunts in private airplanes and creating memories that still inspire Hickman’s art today. He regrets declining the invitation to the Woodstock music festival that took place in 1969, but that didn’t stop him from living vicariously through the tales of others.
He also cites Michael Harper, who was his work partner at the City of Huntsville for the better part of three decades as a strong influence on his art. Both are notorious for their fine pen line drawings in the most unlikely places. Their doodling while on the way to survey the once wildly wooded lands of Walker County become a part of their history and part of the culture of Huntsville.
Hickman's solo show is slated for September at the Wynne Home Arts Center who hopes the community will come see his work and find joy in the vivid journey that his art displays.
