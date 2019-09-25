6:39 p.m. — Texas death row inmate Robert Sparks has been executed.
5 p.m. — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied all appeals for Robert Sparks. The North Texas man is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m.
2 p.m. — The state of Texas is preparing to execute Robert Sparks, 45, of Dallas for murdering his wife and two stepsons and raping his stepdaughter.
Court records show that just after midnight on Sept. 15, 2007, Sparks put his hand over the mouth of his wife, Chare Agnew, and stabbed her 18 times in her bed. Then, one at a time, he woke up his stepsons — 9-year-old Harold and 10-year-old Raekwon — and stabbed them 45 times each, dragging their bodies into the living and stashing them under a comforter.
Next, he went after the girls, raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter on the couch while her younger sister watched. Afterward, he apologized to them for the rapes and murders — but said their mother had been trying to poison him.
If carried out, Sparks will be the 16th person executed in the United States this year and the seventh in the state of Texas.
