'Little Women' is an instant classic

When “Little Women,” writer/director Greta Gerwig’s new all-star adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel, was first announced, I knew more than a few people who either scoffed at it or reacted with trepidation over a “remake.”
For a great many people of my generation, the 1994 adaptation of the novel – starring Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, and Christian Bale – is perhaps the definitive film version, but in the grander context of “Little Women” that’s a rather limited view. In the 150 years since its publication, Alcott’s novel has captured the hearts of generation after generation on the page and on the screen, so much so that every generation of the 20th century has their version of “Little Women,” whether it’s the June Allyson/Peter Lawford version from 1949, the Katharine Hepburn-starring version from 1933, or the aforementioned 1994 version. With all this in mind, it would be not just optimistic, but perhaps even pragmatic to believe that “Little Women” still has more to offer us now, in 2019.
With her new film adaptation, centered on a tremendous ensemble cast and propelled forward by a new delivery system for the story, Greta Gerwig has proven that “Little Women” has plenty left to say, that she has plenty to say through it, and that Alcott’s story is as timeless as ever.
Gerwig’s approach to injecting new energy into a story nearly everyone knows begins with a nonlinear take on the narrative, framed around Jo March’s (Saoirse Ronan) adventures as a struggling writer and teacher in New York City as a young woman. When we first meet Jo, she’s still trying to sell stories of adventure and death, sending as much money as she can back home to her family in Connecticut. As Jo goes about her life, various things – words, objects, sensations – trigger memories of her girlhood, and growing up with her sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen), their mother Marmie (Laure Dern), and their next door neighbor Laurie (Timothee Chalamet). All the “Little Women” moments you want to see if you’re a longtime lover of the book – from the coming out party to the Pickwick Society to Amy’s misadventure with the limes – are still present here, but in dancing back and forth between girlhood and womanhood Gerwig reframes and reshapes them into an even more emotional package. This is “Little Women” with its heartstrings tuned up to an even higher pitch, and it works fabulously.
Gerwig achieves this sense of heightened emotional resonance thanks to a truly extraordinary command of Alcott’s story and what each little moment means in the larger context of the characters. Individual threads of the tapestry that is the original novel are interwoven more tightly, giving each part a stronger presence in the whole. Whereas other film adaptations have often focused on simply offering us a series of vignettes – the Christmas visit to the Hummels, Mr. Laurence and the piano, Jo reading to Aunt March, and more – that all inform the characters, Gerwig aims for something more. She wants to reinforce that each of these little stories, each chapter on the road to adulthood, is a vital part of something bigger that lives in some white hot, bittersweet core within all of us. Her poetic, ambitious script, coupled with some truly dazzling visuals – the March house has never looked better – make all of her narrative goals soar.
What’s perhaps even more spellbinding than Gerwig’s mastery of the story she’s telling is the film’s cast, a flawlessly assembled ensemble that delivers charm, chemistry, and emotional precision with every scene. Ronan, asked to carry much of the film as Jo, is predictably stunning, as is Chalamet with his earnest, angst-ridden portrayal of Laurie as a perpetual searcher. The real scene stealers, though, are Pugh, who delivers perhaps the most convincingly human Amy March ever onscreen, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March, who’s just prickly enough without ever being truly nasty.
“Little Women” is a strong contender for the best film of the year, and proof that the right storytellers can not only find new life in classic stories, but underline why those stories are necessary in ways no other storytellers have. Greta Gerwig has delivered a masterpiece of heartbreaking beauty, further cementing herself as one of the best filmmakers of her generation.
‘Little Women’ is now in theaters .
