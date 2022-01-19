After numerous complaints regarding criminal activity at a convenience and liquor store in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Dr., The Huntsville Police Department conducted a targeted enforcement action Tuesday, Jan. 11, leading to the arrest of 11 people on 23 separate charges.
Complaints from those who live and work in the area ranged from violations of city ordinances to selling and possessing narcotics, according to police.
Accompanied by the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General, Huntsville police were able to make multiple arrests with offenses including possession of marijuana, consuming alcohol on a licensed premise, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
“We hope this helps the citizens in the area,” HPD chief Kevin Lunsford said. “I would like to thank all the agencies that assisted us. I’m very glad that it was successful and that no one was injured. We plan on continuing directed patrols in this area to make it safe for the citizens of our community.”
