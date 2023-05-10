Lions dedicate 2 new benches

Thanks to the Huntsville Lions Club and donations from area residents, there are now seven benches made from recycled materials in the Huntsville community. On Saturday, May 6, the Lions dedicated two new benches to the HEARTS Museum to be placed on a platform that overlooks the Vietnam Wall Memorial. The bench dedication coincided with the monthly Veteran’s Breakfast at the museum, which was also sponsored by the Lions Club.
Over the last four years, the benches have been placed at 12th and University, Eastham Thomason Skate Park, Kate Barr Ross playground, Hospitality House and the Huntsville State Park. Each bench requires 500 pounds of plastic bags, which means the Lions have helped save 3500 pounds of plastic from going to the landfill.
In order to collect enough bags for two benches, the Lions engaged the help of the Youth Group of First Presbyterian Church. The two organizations rounded up a total of more than 80k bags over the last few months. Home Depot ships the bags to Trex where the benches are manufactured. Trex has been making high-performance composite boards from recycled plastic and reclaimed wood for nearly 30 years.
“We are pleased to announce we now have eight locations taking donations. We are asking the community to help us by collecting plastic shopping bags and other stretchable plastic film. Bubble wrap, plastic mailer bags, and plastic packaging from bottled water, toilet paper, and dry cleaning are all acceptable for donation,” said project organizer Pat Speer.
Plastic bags and film can be dropped off at the following locations: Vera Bank on 11th, Snap Fitness on Col. Etheridge Boulevard, Curves Huntsville on Hwy 75, Curves Conroe on League Line Road, Prosperity Bank of New Waverly, and El Patio Kitchen on Sycamore. A new collection bin will soon be available at the HEARTS Museum, and bags can also be dropped at Noah Speer’s shop at 2013 Sycamore Ave.
In Huntsville, the Lions has been sponsoring public service projects, providing scholarships and participating in outreach programs since 1950. The club meets every Thursday at the Grand Buffet at 111 I-45. Lions Club International has 1.4 million members around the world who are dedicated to serving their communities.
“The Lions Club is the only humanitarian service organization that has a seat at the United Nations. The Lions are the first organization on the ground in most incidents where help is needed. We’re in every community,” said Liesa Hackett, Lions Club member.
To inquire about membership in the Huntsville Lions Club, go to https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/huntsvilletx/. For more information about Trex, visit https://www.trex.com/our-company/.
