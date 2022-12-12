In January of this year, Casey Spencer and a small committee from the Huntsville Lions Club met at the courthouse just before Martin Luther King Jr. Day to assess their flags in preparation for the holiday. This was when they knew they had to replace many of the flags due to wear and tear. They reached out to the public and the call was answered with roughly $8k in donations as well as additional volunteers.
The response was far better than expected. Spencer hoped to get at least 100 sponsors. Nearly 120 individuals, businesses, and organizations donated funds, flags, and labor toward the project. Public interest spurred the Lions to add three new dates to their list of commemoration days: Fair on the Square, Juneteenth and 9-11. Ninety flags were acquired and 110 wooden flag poles were replaced with metal poles.
The Lions have always financed the upkeep of receptacles and mounts, but this was a point where more was needed than the organization could afford.
Public improvements of sidewalks and parking lots had covered up many of the receptacles in recent years, and some disappeared due to overgrowth. Fifty receptacles were either recovered or recreated, and many mounts were replaced.
SHSU took a vested interest through Kenneth Hendrickson, Associate Provost for Community Engagement. Mike Yawn saw to it that the Law, Engagement and Politics (LEAP) student organization adopted the project. The Smith Hutson Scholars came out to volunteer as well as members of Veterans and Patriots United (VPU) and other individuals from the community. The Lions also placed a new receptacle at the SHSU Post Office.
“This whole thing has been a whirlwind,” said Spencer. “We never expected to get adopted by LEAP. This was far and above our goal. The response was immediate at each stage. We asked Caroline Crimm about restoring a receptacle at the new location of Historic Tours of Texas, and she wrote us a check on the spot. I also received three checks from members of the Main Street Advisory Board when I made a presentation to them.”
Spencer and the Lions are still seeking donations to complete the project. They still want to replace about 80 flagpoles and 50 Texas flags. There is talk of a fundraising event next year to reach their final goal. They will be putting out yard signs around town on the days the flags are put in place. They will have QR codes to scan to make a donation electronically
The need for volunteers to place the flags and pick them up is ongoing. Any individual group or organization that needs to complete public service hours can send a text to 936- 661-9706 for more information on dates and times. Donations in the form of a check or money order made payable to Huntsville Lions Club can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 67, Huntsville, Texas, 77342.
