The Huntsville Lion’s Club donated a new bench to the City of Huntsville to be placed at Kate Barr Ross Park’s playground area for the community to enjoy. The bench was made by the Trex Company in Winchester, Virginia, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood alternative decking and railing. This is the fourth bench donated by the Lion’s Club over the last three years.
Pat Speer made a commemoration speech to recognize the different groups who made this donation possible. Junior Service League President Sandee Harding and her cohort Jennifer Smock were present at the ceremony along with Cindy Hardy and Tish Humphrey from Curves, who all helped gather bags for the bench.
“As a community, we gathered 500 pounds of plastic bags that cannot go to the landfill. Thanks to all of you present today, we were able to place our fourth bench here at the park for families to enjoy while they watch over their children,” said Speer. Jeannie White of Snap Fitness and Home Depot Manager David Gilliam were also recognized as important contributors.
According to Noah Speer of the Lion’s Club, it takes approximately 40,500 plastic bags to make a single bench. This is an ongoing project fostered by the club to help keep single use plastic bags out of the local landfill. Club members take the bags in 30 to 40 pound increments to Home Depot, which are then shipped to Trex for processing and construction.
Joe Shepherd, Damein Whaley, and Josh Simpson from Parks and Recreation also attended the ceremony. Shepherd led the discussion and took comments on the best spot to place the bench. The consensus was for the bench to be placed under a large shade tree between the pavilion and the playground. Other donated benches are located at the State Park, Hospitality House, and on the corner of 12th and University Avenue.
