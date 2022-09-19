The Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) has taken the steps to bring joy, cheer and visitors to Huntsville and Walker County with a festive display of lights.
DBA President Justin Killingsworth explained that the goal is to light up the nine-block downtown area and more with Christmas lighting and decorations.
“The project started forming in August 2021, when we started researching how other cities of our size were drawing in the holiday shoppers,” said Killingsworth. “As president, I got to work. What I found was Marshall, Texas, and how they grew their economic impact by $1.2 million through Christmas lights alone.”
Killingsworth found that with over one million lights, Marshall had lit up their profits and tourism.
“This can be an easy way for the DBA to give back to Huntsville while benefitting the locally owned businesses as well,” said Killingsworth. “However, this is going to be more than just Christmas lights. It’s about the people, their livelihood, and involvement in the community. It’s the joy and not something that can be purchased. And this is all part of the bigger vision for the DBA.”
Killingsworth said the DBA has been working for two years under his direction as president to bring life to downtown, with more restaurants and nightlife to provide entertainment for all.
“The effort is not to get rid of anything downtown but to enhance it,” said Killingsworth. “And it takes many hands to make that vision work.”
Killingsworth remembers 18 years ago when Huntsville boasted a Trail of Lights, which ended and nothing new came along to replace it.
“We are so thankful to everyone who has been a part of making this a reality,” said Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe. “We are very much looking forward to see our downtown full of Christmas lights this Holiday season.”
While the traditional City of Huntsville Christmas tree will not be lit until the Dec. 3 Lions Club Christmas Parade, the rest of the downtown will be lit up. Walker County Judge Danny Peirce has given the DBA his full support.
“Many meetings later, it’s here,” said Killingsworth, smiling at the accomplishment. “The DBA board set the pricing for the lamppost sponsorships, purposefully building in a two year plan to ensure the festival continues.”
Killingsworth added that there are 22 posts sponsorships sold already with 77 lampposts available to fill in coming years.
“The most exciting news of all is that SHSU President Dr. Alisa White sees the goal of our organizations efforts and has agreed to dedicate $60,000 to incorporate lighting along Sam Houston Avenue to tie into the downtown lighting,” said Killingsworth.
The vision is to have trees wrapped in lights to create a tunnel effect down Sam Houston Avenue and feature the heart of SHSU.
“Without the support of Dr. White, the University, and our major sponsors - Wischnewsky, Walker County Federal Credit Union, and two anonymous donors - this entire effort would have not been this grand,” said Killingsworth. “Locals will start to see the decorations, lights and signs go into place in October.”
The Saturday Festival will feature photos with Santa, carolers by WCFU, hot chocolate by the Rotary Club and shops will be open for business.
“We hope to continue to grow the event,” said Killingsworth. “Tomorrow’s Promise will be providing a custom nativity scene. Lampposts will feature a large red ribbon as well as the sponsors for each post. This project will continue to grow and give back to the community.”
