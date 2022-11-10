Lighting up Downtown for the Holidays

The Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) and Main Street Huntsville ran a practice run of the Downtown Huntsville Christmas Lighting Festival set for Satruday, Nov. 12.
This is the first year that downtown will be this festive in years. DBA President Justin Killingsworth and Main Street Coordinator Annel Guadalupe have worked together throughout the planning and implementation of all the lights that will make Huntsville sparkle through Christmas.
The activities will begin around 3:30 p.m. with performances starting at 5 p.m. on the square, candlelighting at 6 p.m. and Sip and Shop will kick off at 6:15 p.m.
Sammy the Christmas Bearkat will also be making an appearance. There will be face painting, balloon artists, and lots of free items from the many sponsors of the event.
Killingsworth added that next year’s lighting as already been funded.
