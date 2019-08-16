Huntsville’s public works department says over 165,000 gallons of wastewater spilled out of the Elkins Lake Dam Lift Station after a contractor lift station bypass failed.
A report filed to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, says that lift station that is part of the N.B. Davidson Wastewater Treatment Plant spilled domestic wastewater into a non-residential area of the Sam Houston National Forest. The spill took place approximately 1 ¾ miles south of Elkins Lake and officials say that no drinking water supplies or water sources were affected.
The spill occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 7:12 p.m. on Friday.
City officials say that an independent contractor was attempting to make scheduled repairs that included a tie-in for the connection of the new lift station Thursday night. The work was being conducted during a time that influent flows are at the lowest for the treatment plant.
“Although the contractors measured the pipe and had fittings on hand, along with extra fittings in case of a failure, the pipe at the location where the line was cut was a different size than the parts that the contractor had on site,” said Brent Sherrod, Public Works Director for the city of Huntsville.
CEQ visited the site to monitor the spill and took samples. The city also dispatched Environmental Services Laboratory Technicians to collect and analyze samples.
A bypass line was installed on top of the ground from the lift station to the plant while work continued on the original bypass with additional fittings and personnel.
"This is not a problem that the city created nor could have prevented," Sherrod said. "The contractor has taken responsibility for the problem."
Officials recommend the following precautions for those living with a half mile of the affected area:
• Use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
• The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
• If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
• Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
• Always wash hands thoroughly before preparing or eating food.
• Always wash hands thoroughly after any contact with animals, soil or diapers.
• Private well owners may wish to treat their well water, have their well water tested and inspect their wells for proper siting, construction and maintenance.
