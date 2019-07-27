We have a slower paced lifestyle in Huntsville. This lifestyle is desirable to those with children and others who are retiring. Huntsville is still rural, although it is quickly becoming an extension of the Houston Metro Area.
Huntsville offers the state park for camping, boating, fishing, hiking and spending the day outdoors. Huntsville also offers an exceptional university facility which provides thousands of jobs, a safe environment for students and a beautiful campus that residents can enjoy as well.
We have a well-maintained Downtown area, also classified as a Texas Cultural District and Main Street town.
Home prices are still low compared to areas like The Woodlands where a typical house is selling for $400,000. In Huntsville for $300,000 you can still find a 2,500 square foot home on a large lot and convenient location.
Many of the jobs in Huntsville are government jobs. There is plenty of opportunity for larger businesses and corporations to offer white-collar jobs and fulfill their needs with a highly educated and experienced workforce of Huntsville residents.
Although we are only a 40-minute drive from The Woodlands, we have a quieter lifestyle. We offer plenty of culture and arts with tons of family-friendly events, activities, multiple museum experiences including art and history and even a variety of shopping.
Our 2 main shopping areas include Downtown Huntsville with locally owned boutiques, antique shops, resale, home decor, musical instruments and numerous locally-created restaurants. Choosing to purchase a home in The Avenues or residential areas surrounding downtown allows you to take a short stroll to downtown festivals, “the dinosaur park”, our city pool and so much more.
We have numerous parades throughout the year which bring out the entire community to encourage those participating and provides plenty of candy for the kids.
Our other main shopping area is in a newer development off I-45. Stores include big names like Kroger, Academy, Target and other chains like Rack Room Shoes. Food is available by larger companies like Panda Express and Olive Garden as well.
Huntsville offers so much to residents at a bargain price for real estate. Come out and see what our community has to offer. Commuting into Houston is a straight shot down the I-45, but you will be able to retreat to the quiet lifestyle we have to offer in the evenings and your days off. Come out and see us, we’d love to have you!
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and local realtor with Abby Realty.
