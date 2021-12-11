'West Side Story' is Spielberg magic

If you spend a lot of time talking with cinephiles, you probably hear the term “the theatrical experience” thrown around a lot, particularly over the course of the last 18 months or so, as various pandemic difficulties made seeing movies on the big screen more challenging.
Depending on who you ask, it’s either an important part of filmmaking as an art form, a vital piece of communal engagement with the culture, a religious experience, or all of the above.
The older I get, though, the more I’m convinced that “the theatrical experience” is an overrated phenomenon, unless you’re lucky enough to be able to go to a premium theater in a film-loving city where, fingers crossed, no one will take out their smartphone mid-movie and start scrolling Facebook. I love movie theaters, but sometimes the solitary experience of simply engaging with a film at home, removing the risk of your armrest-mate bugging you for 90 minutes, is just as valuable.
All of which is to say that I rarely feel the true magic of the theatrical experience anymore, not in a tangible way, not in the sense that I’m really aware of the goosebump-inducing feeling that everyone around you is feeling the same thing at the same time, all wrapped up in the same emotional journey.
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” made me feel that again.
The product of a lifelong ambition to make a big-budget musical in the classical cinematic style, Spielberg’s take on the beloved New York-inspired adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” has felt for a while like it was bound to be something special, if only because it marked the first time we’d get to see the legendary director work on a feature-length piece in the genre. He’s done musical sequences before, yes, in films like “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” but he’s never done a whole film that would allow him to indulge in the unique visual and narrative opportunities and challenges posed by the musical as an art form. He’s waited years, and “West Side Story” shows that he’s spent those years studying, refining, and perfecting his approach to the material. The result is something nothing short of magical.
If you’ve paid attention to beloved films or American musical theater over the last six decades or so, you know the basic story. White gang The Jets, led by Riff (Mike Faist), and Puerto Rican gang The Sharks, led by Bernardo (David Alvarez) are warring for territory in their New York City neighborhood. Thrust into the middle of this conflict are reformed Jet Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Bernardo’s little sister Maria (Rachel Zegler). From the moment they lock eyes with each other at a local dance, Tony and Maria are in love, even as Bernardo and his girlfriend Anita (Ariana DeBose) try to steer Maria away from white guys and Riff tries to get Tony to help with an impending rumble against the Sharks. With their respective worlds packed with tension, Tony and Maria try to make a life together, even as the neighborhood around them is ready to explode.
Spielberg’s inherent grasp of this tension, and the young passions that accompany it, is evident in every frame of the story, from the long opening shot to the dance sequences to the iconic rumble sequence itself, and beyond. His camera is as focused, as precise and as elegant as it’s ever been, whether he’s craning up and down New York City fire escapes, panning with whipping intensity between various dancers, or shooting the silence that precedes violence, this is one of the world’s best filmmakers operating at the top of his game. And of course, that means his collaborators have all upped their game as well, whether we’re talking about Tony Kushner’s wonderful updates to the original story, Janusz Kaminski’s gorgeous camera work, or Justin Peck’s scintillating choreography. It’s one of the best-looking, best-sounding films I’ve experienced in years, and deserves to go down as one of Spielberg’s greatest exercises in craft.
The cast, like the collaborators behind the camera, also rises to meet the occasion. With the possible exception of Elgort, who just can’t quite rise to the emotional fever pitch of the material, they are all working at their respective peaks. Faist, with the perfect knowing smirk as Riff, very nearly steals the entire movie from everyone else, but Zegler proves she’s a star in the making with a towering, graceful performance as Maria. DeBose’s presence radiates out from every frame, Alvarez’s brutish swagger is palpable, and of course, the great Rita Moreno adds gravitas and bittersweet elegance to the film as drug store owner Valentina. It’s an unforgettable piece of ensemble work for the ages.
We talk a lot about movies being greater than the sum of their parts, and while that’s always an impressive thing to be, it’s especially impressive when the parts are all working this well. Spielberg has created the next great masterpiece of his career, not just because of the attention to craft that went into every part of “West Side Story,” but because when the whole thing is taken in, it achieves that rare feat of holding every single person in a theater under its spell. This is, quite simply, pure movie magic.
‘West Side Story’ is in theaters December 10.
