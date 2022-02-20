'Uncharted' can't stay on course

There’s an inherent challenge to adapting popular video games into films that’s baked into how each medium tells a story. Modern video games are, often by necessity, variable stories dependent on a player to make certain decisions and follow certain leads toward various conclusions, while a film has to steadfastly set a single course and arrive at a single conclusion that may be interpreted in different ways by its viewers. It’s a sometimes subtle distinction, but one that’s created a wide gulf in quality between video games and video game movies.
Of course, the most obvious solution to this problem when it comes time to make a video game movie is to set aside all of those gaming variables, pick a story, and stick to your guns once you’ve decided where that story is going. In the case of “Uncharted,” the film based on the popular treasure-hunting game franchise of the same name, the project finally seemed to do exactly that when it cast Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the role of adventurer Nathan Drake. By snagging the twentysomething Holland rather than a slightly older actor, the film earned itself the chance to become a kind of prequel to the games themselves, merging various story elements together to tell the story of how Nathan Drake became the globe-trotting hero gamers have come to know and love.
What that should buy “Uncharted,” along with the star power of Holland himself, is a sense of standing alone, an ability to decide exactly what the film version of this story should be without being weighed down too much by the games. It should give us something confident, self-supporting, and most importantly, cohesive. Instead, “Uncharted” emerges as a disjointed mess of a movie that can’t decide if it wants to be full-on video game fun or slick cinematic treasure hunt, leaving Holland swimming upstream against the current of a story that’s as choppy as it is uninteresting.
Nathan Drake (Holland) is a pickpocket and bartender who just seems to be biding his time until his long lost brother returns from…wherever he’s gone. As boys, the two became obsessed with a mythic treasure supposedly hidden away by Ferdinand Magellan’s crew centuries ago, but as a man Nathan is more interested in just getting by than he is in any sense of greatness. That changes with the arrival of Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), a fast-talking treasure hunter who knew Nathan’s brother and hopes Nathan himself has some of the same spark. It seems Magellan’s treasure was real, Sully has a lead on where it is, and finding the treasure might also lead Nathan to his brother. With the hope of a family reunion guiding him, Nathan sets out in search of his destiny.
What follows is meant to establish a bond between Nathan and Sully, one that already exists in the games, for the purposes of an eventual film franchise that will see them team up on multiple adventures. Sadly, despite director Ruben Fleischer’s visual flair and competent pacing, it never really comes together. What’s meant to be a daring, impossible treasure hunt that’s taken other people years to even contemplate feels all too easy in Nathan’s hands, and not in a way that suggests he’s brilliant.
On the emotional side of things, though Holland does his level best, his chemistry with Wahlberg never quite emerges from the muck of an underbaked script full of rote dialogue and predictable turns in the action. The whole thing reads like a first draft, like a story that was meant to be polished and deepened later on, only to never reach that point. The treasure hunting feels too simple, the character relationships needlessly complicated, and the setpieces few and far between. By the time the film does reach its third act, and a finale action sequence that’s at least interesting in theory, it feels like too little, too late.
This is a shame on many levels, from its waste of Holland’s natural charisma to the potential left behind for sequels that will probably never materialize, or at least take a while to crawl out of the hole this film has dug for them. For all its potential, and all the time spent working on something that could appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers, “Uncharted” can’t ever find the right course to become something that stands on its own. It doesn’t work as a fresh movie or as a familiar adaptation. Instead it falls flat beneath a superficial shimmer, fool’s gold at the end of a treasure map meant as more of a distraction than a meaningful journey.
‘Uncharted’ opened in theaters February 18.
