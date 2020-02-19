The Spring Garden EXPO 2020 presented by the Walker County Master Gardeners is excited to present the keynote speaker for their event. Nationally known Henry Flowers of Brenham, Tx will headline the slate of speakers for this two-day event. In addition, Bill Runyon, a featured speaker at many conferences across the state will be presenting both Saturday and Sunday.
Flowers, known for his sixteen years as Director of Gardens for the Round Top Festival Institute (Festival Hill) in Round Top and previously with the Antique Rose Emporium, will be featured at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. He will present “Fragrance in the Garden” to the public.
“Fragrance in the garden is one of the most alluring qualities and, to me, a garden without fragrant plants is a garden without a soul. There are many fragrant plants to choose from and they occupy all the different niches in the garden. From trees down to bedding annuals there are wonderful plants we can add to our gardens in order to have a wonderfully scented garden throughout the year,” says Flowers. He adds,” I'll cover the ones that I most cherish and feel to be the best for our region.”
Flowers is a native Texan, a graduate of Texas A & M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture degree in Floriculture. He is a member of the Herb Society of America Pioneer Unit, and has been a noted speaker at herbal forums, nursery workshops, and educational events across the state and U.S.
Bill Runyon, Texas CoCoRaHS State Coordinator, will take the spotlight on both Saturday and Sunday at the EXPO. He will deliver his presentation, “Rain & Weather” on Saturday, at 1:30p.m, and again on Sunday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. CoCoRaHS is an acronym for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network. The network is now 21 years old.
“Initially, the network began as an organized group of volunteer rainfall observers and reporters in Colorado. However, when the surrounding states heard about the network they too thought it was a great idea and wanted to join. .CoCoRaHS has spread throughout all 50 states, US Territories, the Bahamas and across Canada”, Runyon explains. He notes that the network has become the largest volunteer rainfall network in the World!
Other speakers include Jan Oliver, who will kick off Saturday’s speaker’s lineup with her “Chickens in the Garden”. She will have one or two of her famous chickens with her to discuss how chickens work with your garden. Her talk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan is a member of the Walker County Master Gardeners and has been active with the Junior Master Gardener program, Butterfly Festival, and the Spring Garden EXPO.
“Dark Skies & Why They Matter” will be the next topic at 11:30 a.m. Lisa Tuck. Lisa Tuck first heard about the Dark Sky initiative when she worked in the chemical industry, from a safety standpoint. She was hooked. After seeing the Dark Sky presentation several times, she took a Train-the-Trainer course so she could spread the word. She is a member of the International Dark-Sky Association, the Texas Master Naturalists Heartwood Chapter, the NPSOT Sam Houston Chapter, the Herb Society of America Texas Thyme Unit, and a new Walker County Master Gardener Intern for 2020.
Her presentation will discuss light pollution as a side effect of our industrial civilization, coming from commercial and residential buildings, advertising, streetlights, illuminated sporting venues and more. It does far more than affect the creatures of the night. Improper lighting is a safety hazard. It affects human and wildlife health, impacts our neighbors, and is costly. Come hear simple, effective ways to address these issues and to save the night.
The Walker County Beekeepers will conclude the roster for Saturday with a presentation at 2:30 p.m. The Beekeepers will discuss various issues in the bee industry and help us keep these valuable pollinators in our gardens.
On Sunday, Gloria Hunter will conclude the speakers’ lineup with her tasty talk on “Salsa”. Her demonstration and discussion will begin at 2:15 on Sunday. Gloria Hunter has been a Master Gardener since 2011, and a member of the Texas Thyme unit of the Herb Society of America for the past 10 years. Currently she is the Unit chair and held the position of treasurer for the previous 4 years. She joined the Herb Society in 2000 as a member of the South Texas Unit in Houston. At the national level she was the District Delegate for the South Central District and most recently the Membership Chair from 2016-2019.
Shortly before retiring, Gloria moved to Conroe and her and her husband John are also beekeepers in Montgomery County. She entered a salsa contest while in Terlingua for the Chili Festival and won First Place for her salsa in 2011.
The 2020 Spring Garden EXPO will take place at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 SH 30, Huntsville, TX 77340. The two-day event will begin at Saturday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23 will open the doors at 11:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. There will be a wide variety of Vendors, a Kids’ Zone, Ask A Master Gardener, a Raffle and Silent Auction will run each day. A donation of $3 for one day or $5 for the two-day EXPO. Children under 12 attend for free.
For more information on the Spring Garden EXPO, email: walkercomg@gmail.com or call the Walker County AgriLife Extension office at 936-435-2426. You may also visit with a Master Gardener when we are ‘in’ on Thursday mornings.
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.