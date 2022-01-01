'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is gripping drama

If you’re going to make a straightforward Shakespeare adaptation in 2021, “Macbeth” is both the obvious choice and the best one.
The Bard’s legendary Scottish Play about a nobleman who grows too ambitious for his own good is full of moments and themes that resonate in this particular political era, and the play still ranks among Shakespeare’s most thrillingly paced. There’s virtually no wasted space in it. It’s a driving, energetic ride from the hatching of a devious plot to the undoing of a would-be king.
Joel Coen has never made a film quite like “The Tragedy of Macbeth” before, and yet from the very first frame he seems to understand it implicitly. Coen, who made his name as one half of the writing and directing duo known as “The Coen Brothers” with his sibling Ethan (who sat this film out), certainly knows tragedy, and pacing, and how to deliver arresting visuals, but Shakespeare isn’t something you associate with the Coens right away, at least not directly. Why did a filmmaker so known for quirky dialogue and pacing decide to leap headfirst into such a straightforward, brutal story that’s already beeninterpreted thousands of times?
Only Joel Coen can know the whole answer, but from where I’m sitting, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” exists because Coen knew exactly how to make it one of the best films of the year, and one of the best Shakespeare movies ever made.
You know this story, or at least some version of it from some adaptation somewhere across the vast expanse of Shakespeare’s history as a cultural icon: The title character (Denzel Washington), a Scottish lord who’s just proven himself in battle, encounters a trio of witches (Kathryn Hunter) who tell him that he will one day be king. Macbeth and his wife (Frances McDormand) take this as a sign, particularly when other predictions start to come true, that they should hasten along his ascension to the throne. So, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth hatch a plot to seize the kingdom of Scotland through underhanded violence, only to find that prophecies aren’t always what they seem.
Drawing visual inspiration from Orson Welles’ “Othello” and Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet,” Coen stages his “Macbeth” with the flair of a stage dramatist, creating stark, expressionist backdrops on which to lay out the shadowy visions of black and white he’s conjured alongside cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel. The shadows deepen and darken everything, particularly as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth descend into paranoia, but they also add a sense of unreality to the whole piece when taken in concert with the design work of Stefan Dechant. Together with his creative team behind the camera, Coen delivers a stripped down, atmospheric, deeply evocative vision of “Macbeth” that stands in stark contrast to big budget, digital effects-laden fantasy filmmaking being produced elsewhere right now. His Macbeth exists in a world filled with darkness, punctuated by almost brutalist structures and oppressive stonework. It’s all a kind of mental prison, waiting to devour its characters.
It’s within this unforgiving world that both Washington and McDormand turn in some of the best work in their storied careers. McDormand, already one of the most awarded actresses in the history of film, rises to the challenge of Lady Macbeth with astonishing weight and grace, turning the character on a dime within the same scene, and within the breath. Washington’s legendary charisma is also in full effect in his performance as the title character, as he brings his own style and emotional heft to the material. He’s so fully absorbed, so present in every word of the text, that it feels like a role he’s been waiting his entire life to play.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is easily one of the best films of 2021, not because it’s surprising, but because it’s a direct, beautifully realized exercise in everyone involved working at the absolute top of their craft. Joel Coen doesn’t attempt to reinvent one of the most famous dramas in the English language, because he doesn’t have to. All he has to do is work well, get the best people around him, and make sure they work well. To a person, everyone who made this film put in astonishing work, and that makes for an astonishing film.
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is in theaters now, and arrives on Apple TV Plus January 14.
