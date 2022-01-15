'The Tender Bar' is well-crafted comfort viewing

There’s a particular joy that comes from watching a good actor transition into a good director, because you get the sense that they’re carrying with them some kind of generational greatness from the filmmakers who directed them over the years and combining it with their own hard-earned wisdom from years on the other side of the camera. Whether it’s Regina King nailing “One Night in Miami” or Clint Eastwood’s long-ago transition from great American Western star to great American Western craftsman, it feels like an enrichment of a career that makes everything they do a little more worthwhile.
George Clooney has become one of those actors, thanks to films like “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and now “The Tender Bar,” an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. Boasting a wonderful cast, confident direction, and a script that’s as warm as it is amiably loose, the film may not be at the top of a lot of awards list this year, but it’s exactly the kind of comforting exercise in craft we could use right now.
The film follows J.R. (played by Daniel Ranieri as a young boy and Tye Sheridan as a young man), the son of a single mother (Lily Rabe) whose financial issues force the pair of them to move back in with J.R.’s grandfather (Christopher Lloyd), a grumpy man who nevertheless feels honor-bound to care for his family. As J.R. settles in to his new life at the family home in Long Island, he takes a particular shine to his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), an erudite bartender who encourages J.R.’s dream of becoming a writer. As he grows up, continually facing encounters with his absentee father, J.R. is forced to constantly reckon with his place in the world, his own identity, and what being a writer really means for him.
For me, there are two clear stars in this classic coming-of-age setup, and the first is Clooney as a director. He doesn’t necessarily get behind the camera all that often, at least compared to colleagues, and he hasn’t always had the absolute best taste when it comes to choosing projects. Here, though, it’s clear that he’s firing on all cylinders, taking everything he’s learned from decades of filmmaking and imbuing this film with visual charm, breezy pacing, and a sense of pervading comfort that seeps into every frame. His camera placement, particularly the way he’s able to add engaging imagery to scenes of people just riding in cars, speaks to a guy who was paying a lot of attention when he watched likes of Steven Soderbergh directing, and his overall sense of time and place is backed up by solid attention to detail and some very welcome soundtrack choices.
The other star, believe it or not, is Affleck, an underrated actor who’s made it his business over the last couple of years to remind us that he’s underrated, and that he deserves more respect for the kind of movie star charm and basic character building that he’s able to bring to a performance. In both “The Last Duel” and this film, he’s clearly having a great time with the character he’s playing, and he slips into both performances with ease and finesse. His Uncle Charlie brings the kind of workaday jolliness that you might remember from his character in “Good Will Hunting,” with layers of maturity and wisdom that only Affleck’s particular career trajectory could have imparted to him. It’s a masterful, understated piece of work, and he steals the whole movie.
If there’s a flaw in “The Tender Bar” and its carefully crafted sense of coming-of-age comfort, it’s that Clooney and Affleck’s work stands out so much because everything about the film feels so low-key, so laid back, that other elements don’t really make much of an impact. It’s not that they don’t work, but rather that they don’t quite land hard enough to deal anything other than a glancing blow. That means that it might take a minute, or a few minutes, for you to really soak into the particular pleasures of this film, to really understate where the cast and crew are coming from here. Give it time, though, and you’ll be rewarded with a genuinely joyful, comforting, beautiful little movie.
‘The Tender Bar’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.