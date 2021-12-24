'The Matrix Resurrections' revives a franchise in style

Whether or by accident or by design, modern blockbusters seem to never really end. They might end, of course, sometimes for years, but there’s always that underpinning of artifice to the ending, the sense that “To be continued” is faintly watermarked somewhere on the screen, waiting for the right time.
That wasn’t the case with “The Matrix” trilogy when it arrived in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski envisioned a clear beginning, middle, and end for their sci-fi cyberpunk saga, and they pulled it off, changing the blockbuster action scene in the process. However many revivals we thought we might get of beloved action franchises in the years that followed, “The Matrix” felt, for a long time at least, like an untouchable, complete work.
Then Lana Wachowski revealed that she’d dreamed up another story in the series, one that would restore stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to the franchise and, somehow, tell the story of how their characters were resurrected. Titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” the film could have been any number of things, from a soft reboot to a straight continuation of the story to a flat-out cash-in on the nostalgia still conjured by the original film.
What we got instead of any of those things is a curious, fascinating hybrid of the three, one in which Wachowski reckons with her own cinematic legacy, unpacks years of blockbuster hallmarks, and sets a new tone for the franchise that’s both surprising and welcoming.
“Resurrections” picks up on Thomas Anderson (Reeves) in what seems to be an entirely different life than the one he led in the original trilogy. He’s a game designer, and a very successful one, who’s built his career on a trilogy of games that seem to be pulled, almost verbatim, from the original “Matrix” film trilogy, like he took his memories of those days and wove them into fiction. Except, Thomas doesn’t remember those old days, the days when he was a master hacker and Messianic figure known as Neo, or if he does, the memories are deeply repressed things he can write off as hallucinations. On the cusp of a pitch for a reboot of his game trilogy, though, Thomas starts to ask new questions, questions helped along by the woman he sees in the local coffee shop every day who looks just like the game’s heroine, Trinity (Moss), some cagey responses from his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), and a woman who calls herself Bugs (Jessica Henwick) who seems to think he’s a legend in disguise. But did it all really happen, or is Thomas simply going crazy again?
Saying more about the plot would spoil the intricate structure of Wachowski’s script, co-written this time with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, but believe me when I tell you that everything that’s going on feels earned, clever, and watchable. It’s a story packed with callbacks to the original trilogy, echoes of it, the sense of history not exactly repeating itself, but at least rhyming. It all makes for a very well structured first act, but it also turns out to all be a smokescreen for what’s really going on. As the film kicks into high gear, it becomes clear that Wachowski is less interested in rhyming with the past than she is with growing beyond it, and it’s there that “Resurrections” comes into its own as an impressive work.
Though the visuals of the film are slightly lacking in some spaces, never quite packing the wow factor of the original trilogy until a couple of key moments near the end, what really works about “The Matrix Resurrections” is that everyone involved is devoted to telling a truly new story, not just a rehash of the old ones. There’s a familiarity to the characters, of course, but Moss, Reeves, Henwick, and Henwick’s fellow newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aren’t just here to echo what came before. There’s a sense of daring running through the whole film, from the performances to the story structure, a sense that everyone getting involved is getting away with something. Its mischievous at the same time that it’s funny, thrilling, and emotionally gripping, and that sets it apart from just about every other blockbuster in its class. “The Matrix Resurrections” is the kind of sequel that only comes along every once in a great while, a film like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in terms of its audacity and pure spirit. It won’t please everyone, but the sheer boldness of it all is enough to make a must-see film.
