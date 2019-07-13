'The Lion King' struggles to find a point

There is nothing inherently wrong with remaking a film.
However much complaining you hear about how Hollywood has no more original ideas, or declarations that you shouldn’t mess with the perfection of the original, there is still a driving curiosity behind the best remakes that make them worth having.
Sometimes a story deserves to be updated for a new era, or a filmmaker notices one small detail in the original that changes everything in their new approach, or perhaps an actor just yearns to play an iconic role and has no other way to make it work. Remakes are not always bad things, provided there’s a reason why you decided to revisit the original.
Sadly, this is where the problem arises with the string of live-action remakes the Walt Disney Company has been releasing for years now. The studio’s ongoing mission to dig back through its catalog of animated classics and find top-tier talent to render new versions of those stories is difficult to see as anything but a cash grab, and Disney has certainly succeeded in raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office via these films.
Cash grab aside, though, the best parts of these remakes, from “Beauty and the Beast” to this year’s “Aladdin,” arrive when the filmmakers and actors involved come up with something new to bring to the table, whether that’s an updated interpretation of a character or a new subplot that manages to pay off in unexpected ways.
Even among the other classics that populate the Disney Renaissance in animation in the 1990s, “The Lion King” holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It remains the most successful traditionally animated movie of all time, and if you were paying attention in 1994 you remember that it basically took over all of pop culture that summer with its colorful characters and Elton John soundtrack.
It’s a titan among titans, and any attempt to remake it was always going to be met with skepticism. So, how does the new version – still animated, but in a super-photorealistic style – from director Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”) stack up? Unfortunately, for all its beauty and attention to detail, it’s a film that wrestles with itself to find a point.
You know the story, of course. The young lion Simba (JD McCrary as a cub, Donald Glover as a full-grown lion) is born as the new prince of the Pridelands, and his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones reprising his role from the original) immediately begins teaching him the ways of ruling over a massive swath of African land and wildlife. Things grow dark when Mufasa’s brother Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) hatches a plan to assassinate the king and his young prince, which leads to Simba’s self-imposed exile in a faraway oasis with his new friends Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Timon (Billy Eichner). It is only when he is visited by his childhood friend Nala (Shahadi Wright Joseph as a cub, Beyond Knowles-Carter as a lioness) that Simba is reminded of his true place in the world, and a battle for the future of his people begins.
Favreau’s film follows the original story beat-for-beat and often shot-for-shot, so there are no real surprises in terms of how it unfolds. There are a few tweaks here and there, but the plot is almost identical to what came before, so you’re not going to find anything particularly fresh on that front.
What is fresh? Well, the classic Elton John/Tim Rice songs from the original film are still present, re-recorded with new productions and the thrilling voices of Glover and Knowles-Carter to give them a very 2019 feel. When these songs work, in moments like the vocal duet of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” and the welcome silliness of “Hakuna Matata,” they really work, but it’s also here that one of Favreau’s deviations creates a problem. The original “Lion King” is a musical in every sense of the word, using the animated African wildlife to create elaborate dance numbers of a sort, from Scar’s “Be Prepared” to Simba’s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” Here, the songs are stripped down, sometimes shortened, and never accompanied by the same sense of spectacle you might remember from the original. Either Favreau was simply less interested in the songs, or he wanted to preserve some sense of “realism” in avoiding any sense of animals dancing. Either way, it’s sorely missed.
Also missing is the character design of the original film that helped imbue lions and hyenas and warthogs with a real sense of personality. The photorealism of “The Liong King” is absolutely impressive, and when the film is just settling into the magnificent vistas and harrowing action sequences, it is stunning to look at.
The problem comes in the smaller moments, as in Simba’s emotional scenes with his father, or Simba and Nala’s romantic reunion. These lions are…well, they’re lions, and their faces aren’t structured to emote. It creates a disconnect so great that at times I realized that whenever I was moved by something in the film it wasn’t because of what I was watching, but because of what I was remembering from watching the original.
The good news is that this disconnect is often healed by a terrific voice cast full of scene-stealing supporting actors who add a good deal of depth and humor to this version of the film. The 2019 version of “The Lion King” is at its best when it grows playful within the context of the world it’s built, and that comes out particularly when Rogen and Eichner are allowed to riff with each other, tossing out jokes that even the original Timon and Pumbaa couldn’t’ have pulled off. John Oliver is equally adept at this as the king’s loyal hornbill advisor, Zazu, and even Ejiofor manages to imbue his performance with this sense of fun in places, though he can’t quite touch original star Jeremy Irons.
What this all amounts to is a film that’s visually stunning and captivating dotted here and there with impressive performances and occasionally offering up a moment of real emotional resonance that doesn’t just lean on our memories of what came before. Favreau has made a beautiful film on the surface that only ever digs slightly deeper than its predecessor, and even in those moments it comes back up for air far too quickly.
It’s hard to see the point of this new “Lion King,” though it may have been worth it just for Eichner, Oliver and Rogen to get to play in this sandbox. It’s a good film on a lot of levels, but I couldn’t help feeling like someone was hoping I wouldn’t notice that it’s little more than a very expensive experiment in photorealism. If that’s the case, all I can say is “Hakuna Matata,” I suppose.
—
‘The Lion King’ is in theaters July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.