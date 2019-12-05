'The Irishman' is an instant classic

Martin Scorsese is perhaps the greatest living American filmmaker, in no small part because he rarely seems interested in repeating himself. Though he’s best known for violent crime dramas like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas,” Scorsese has also explored numerous other subgenres, from Hollywood biopics (“The Aviator”) to children’s stories (“Hugo”) to religious dramas (“The Last Temptation of Christ”) to black comedy (“The King of Comedy”), to name just a few. Many people, including some of his biggest fans, fixate on the crime cinema because Scorsese does it so well and makes it stand out so prominently, but the man is a cinematic chameleon who doesn’t seem interested in making the same movie twice.
At first glance, “The Irishman,” Scorsese’s first original film for Netflix, might seem like an exercise in breaking that rule. Like both “Goodfellas” and “Casino” before it, it’s a decades-spanning crime epic about a man who happened to be wrapped up in some of the American Mafia’s most infamous sagas. Much like those films, it also features Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in starring roles, features Scorsese’s legendary knack for period-specific soundtracks, and chronicles the rise and fall of a particular corner of a mob empire. From a certain perspective, it’s easy to see this film as the third installment in an unofficial mob trilogy that Scorsese began nearly 30 years ago.
So why make this film now? Why, as he nears the final chapters of his life as a filmmaker, would Scorsese choose now to go back to gangster epics, and why this gangster epic in particular? For some of us, there’s no urgent need to answer that question. Some cinephiles would happily watch Scorsese make crime dramas full of doo-wop music and clever camerawork from now until the end of time. If you do happen to be among the people wondering why Scorsese picked “The Irishman,” though, do yourself a favor and trust him. It may seem on the surface like another “Goodfellas,” but in the hands of this Old Master the film becomes an epic morality tale set against the backdrop of one of America’s most tumultuous eras, and it proves that Scorsese still has something new to say about this kind of movie.
The Irishman of the title of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who’s making a little extra cash skimming product from his hauls when he meets Russell Bufalino (Pesci), a Philadelphia crime boss who takes a liking to him. Frank and Russell become fast friends, and Frank gains a reputation for doing favors and keeping his mouth shut. Eventually, Frank’s prominence in the organization leads to an encounter with legendary union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), one of the most powerful men in America at the time. As their two destinies intertwine, Frank and Hoffa become friends, and Frank begins to feel the pull of something inescapable that just might consume his very soul.
Visually, the film reveals Scorsese as a director still working at the peak of his powers. With help from cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and editor Thelma Schoonmaker (who also might be the best living practitioner of her particular art), the film propels you through its three-and-a-half-hour runtime with compelling ease. It’s a cinematic highway you don’t want to exit from, full of clever visual quirks, masterful editing, and the kind of directorial swagger that’s come to define that daring Scorsese aesthetic. Much has been made of the film’s use of digital de-aging technology to make De Niro and Pacino in particular appear younger, but apart from a slight mental adjustment when they first appear in their younger forms, I didn’t find it distracting in the least. Scorsese makes that technology as invisible as he can, and it doesn’t consume the film.
What does consume the film, though, are the three breathtaking performances that form its beating heart. De Niro is still one of the greatest actors ever to walk onto a film set, and he proves it with quiet brilliance in this film, taking Frank through decades and revealing in subtle, precise ways the moral toll his life is taking on him. Pesci, who came out of semi-retirement for the film, reveals that he hasn’t lost a shred of the smoldering intensity he brought to his earlier roles in Scorsese’s filmography. Then there’s Pacino, who teams with Scorsese for the first time with this film, and leaves it all on the field. His Hoffa is instantly unforgettable, a bubbling cauldron of fury and eccentricity that still retains a sense of verisimilitude that might make his performance the defining center of the whole movie.
Returning to familiar territory can be a death sentence for a filmmaker, particularly one whose career is as storied as Scorsese’s, but with “The Irishman” he proved he didn’t just have more to say about crime dramas, but that he also had new ways to say old things. The film is an epic in every sense, but none more so than Scorsese’s towering ambition. It’s not just the story of one man’s journey. It’s the story of a filmmaker looking back on everything he’s ever had to say about sin, violence, aging, and the invisible pain we all carry. It’s a triumph through and through.
‘The Irishman’ is now streaming on Netflix.
