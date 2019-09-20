'The Goldfinch' doesn't take flight

I firmly believe that you can often learn more from watching a bad movie than you can from watching a good one, or even a great one. Great films are often so emotionally arresting and visually stunning that, even if you’re accustomed to analysis, after seeing them you’re left so taken by what you just saw that you struggle to find the words. The best films often require a second look just to digest everything you were too spellbound to notice the first time. A bad film, on the other hand, can leave you intellectually compelled in an entirely different way. If it hits you hard enough, you might find yourself unable to let go of just how disappointing it was, and you feel compelled to answer the question of why no matter how long it takes.
“The Goldfinch,” I am very sad to report, is one of these compelling messes, a film so swept up in how good it’s supposed to be that it seems to forget to put forth any real effort to make a case for itself as a piece of art that exists outside of its source material. It’s a failed film, a failed adaptation, and an unintentionally baffling piece of cinema that wants to badly to be important that all it ends up being is glum.
The film looks like a success on paper, of course, because the film comes from a prestigious paper trail. It’s an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel of the same name, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014 and captivated the literary world, even if some critics were captivated only by how much they hated it. Five years ago it was The Trendy Book to read, and so of course producers hoped that sensation in the publishing world would translate to the film world. To make that happen, director John Crowley (who delivered a great literary adaptation with “Brooklyn”) and screenwriter Peter Straughan (who delivered another great literary adaptation with “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) joined the project, and drafted an all-star cast aiming for cinematic glory.
Ansel Elgort leads the film as Theo Decker (played by Oakes Fegley as a boy), a man whose life is altered in ways both tragic and triumphant by the titular painting of a Goldfinch by Carel Fabritius. Theo first comes upon it during a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which then leaves him semi-orphaned and in the care of Samantha Barbour (Nicole Kidman, no stranger to prestige literary adaptations), a wealthy woman with a passion for antiques. “The Goldfinch” begins at what’s supposed to be the end of Theo’s life, then launches us back to the first meeting between the boy Theo and his new surrogate mother. In between, he returns to life with his deadbeat dad (Luke Wilson), makes an unlikely friend in a strange Russian boy (Finn Wolfhard), and gets swept into the world of antiques by a warm, fascinating restoration artist (Jeffrey Wright). Through it all, there is that captivating, enigmatic little painting of a bird, which takes on deeper and deeper meaning as Theo’s life increases in turmoil.
All of this sets the stage for a coming-of-age drama ripe with visual metaphor, and it’s here that the film achieves what is perhaps its only triumph. Cinematographer Roger Deakins, arguably the greatest living director of photography, shoots the hell out of “The Goldfinch,” as he does with every film he makes. The film’s sweeping story allows him to take his camera everywhere from a drab Las Vegas suburb to candlelit New York cafes to the ornate living rooms of high society, and everywhere his camera looks it finds something beautiful to light on. “The Goldfinch” is gorgeously shot. The problem with the film is never what’s physically in the frame, but rather what’s emotionally absent.
The common writing directive of “show, don’t tell” only applies when you have nothing worth telling. The best practitioners of prose fiction can often make sweeping epics out of telling and showing in tandem, provided they can infuse their characters with a rich enough inner life to compel us to turn the page. In bringing “The Goldfinch” to the screen, though, the emotional substance of Tartt’s novel seems to get lost. The emotional landscapes of the characters are flattened out, the rich tapestries of their hearts rendered barren by a film that seems more focused on what happens than on why. Elgort gives Theo everything he has, but his character remains a cipher, a ghost who only really comes alive in the presence of the more interesting supporting stars like Wolfhard and Wright. Kidman, likewise, is doing her best, but her character has little to offer other than support for other characters when the film requires it.
This sense of flattening and emptying out means that “The Goldfinch” onscreen plays like a paint-by-numbers version of a prestige drama, rather than the earnest emotional awards bait it was intended to be. It’s a film filled with moments in which the characters seem to stop everything to explain what things mean and why they’re meaningful, rather than a film willing to inject any kind of cerebral energy into the story. It doesn’t seem to trust its audience to interpret anything, nor does it seem to trust its characters to live a more daring version of these events, and the result is a stuffy, self-important film that wants to mean everything and ends up meaning nothing.
Even so, “The Goldfinch” is a fascinating film that will go down in history as a baffling failure of adaptation. It was all there on paper, but whatever substance once existed amid all this style was lost in translation, and the final film is as flat as a blank page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.