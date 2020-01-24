'The Gentlemen' has swagger

After making his name on crime comedies like “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” writer/director Guy Ritchie has spent much of the last decade playing in other sandboxes. He’s made period adventure pieces like the “Sherlock Holmes” films, a celebrated and underseen spy flick with “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” and outright franchise flops like “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” He’s even had some success on the Disney front, helming last year’s hit “Aladdin.”
Ritchie’s recent stylistic explorations place his latest film, “The Gentlemen,” in a rather intriguing context, because it’s yet another case of a director returning to the fertile ground where they first took root. What has Ritchie learned over the last decade-plus out in the world of bigger, flashier movies? Does he have anything new to say about the unpredictable, often violently funny British underworld? Is he running back to the kind of film that made his career because he wants to do something safe?
There are a lot of words I’d use to describe “The Gentlemen,” but safe is not one of them. Armed with a glorious ensemble cast and a script that plays with our expectations in ways that even his previous films did not, Ritchie proves with this film that he still knows how to spin a great crime yarn, and he’s picked up some new tricks on his way back to the genre.
The action of “The Gentlemen” centers on Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American living in the U.K. who’s built himself a massive marijuana empire that he’d now like to unload so he can live in quiet retirement with his wife (Michelle Dockery). Mickey believes he’s found another wealthy criminal who’ll be willing to take his massive weed-based infrastructure off his hands for a very good price, but before the deal can go through, a number of complications arise. For one thing, a troublemaking Chinese gangster (Henry Golding) is sniffing around things, and for another, the students at a local boxing gym have started to create a little chaos around the operation. Then there’s the sleazy private investigator (Hugh Grant) who’s been watching the whole thing from afar, waiting to spring his own trap for the sake of fame and fortune.
Rather than simply diving headlong into the story this time around, Ritchie frames “The Gentlemen” through the eyes of Grant’s character, as he recounts his whole story to Mickey’s detail-oriented and touchy assistant Raymond (Charlie Hunnam). This frame story, centered on Grant’s fierce and relentlessly funny performance, allows the director to play not just with his audience, but with the rhythm of his own past filmography. Guy Ritchie’s made enough crime films at this point in his career that we all think we know what a “Guy Ritchie Movie” feels like, but “The Gentlemen” would like to tweak that structure a bit, if you please. The result is a film that pulls certain punches with just enough finesse to make others land right on the chin, and it’s a delight to watch.
Visually, the film shows a certain level of maturity and sleekness that proves Ritchie has indeed learned a lot from his time in the Hollywood franchise world. His earliest crime films felt scrappier and a little more visually unhinged, but as the title suggests, there’s a sense of refinement to “The Gentlemen” that reveals Ritchie’s grown in both confidence and craft. Guy Ritchie crime flicks have always had swagger, but the swagger of “The Gentlemen” includes a brand new set of cufflinks and a really expensive watch, if you know what I mean.
Even with all of these ingredients firing on almost all cylinders, though, the key to a Guy Ritchie crime flick is the sense of fun running through the whole affair, and that requires a cast packed with both talent and a certain raw sense of unhinged energy. In that regard, “The Gentlemen” is absolutely stuffed with fun. McConaughey is clearly loving the chance to play the ruthless tycoon, while Hunnam shows new layers to his talent with his portrayal of a man who moves like a firecracker with a perpetually smoldering fuse. The supporting cast, including Dockery, Golding, Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan, and Jeremy Strong, all rise to the occasion, but the real star of the movie is Grant. Hidden behind a goatee and glasses, he’s clearly having the time of his life playing the ultimate charismatic opportunist, and it’s a joy to watch.
“The Gentlemen” doesn’t reinvent the crime film. It doesn’t even reinvent the Guy Ritchie crime film. What it does do, though, is prove that Ritchie still has something to say in the genre that made his career, and it proves that when you get out of his way and let him run with a dynamite cast, it doesn’t necessarily matter if he’s breaking new ground or not. It’s still a ride you don’t want to end.
‘The Gentlemen’ is in theaters January 24.
