'The Farewell' is a new essential

The heartfelt family drama is one of those movie subgenres that’s trickier to pull off than it looks. Even if you happen to have a true story to hinge your movie on, the pitfalls are many and varied. You could make a film that’s too treacly even for fans of heartfelt family dramas, a film that falls into predictable patterns with no truly compelling hook to hang things on, or a film with a great hook that squanders it. It’s hard to get right, which is why when a film like “The Farewell” comes along, it’s worth celebrating and seeking out.
Billed as a story “based on an actual lie,” the film sports one of the most compelling initial hooks in recent memory, even where this subgenre is concerned. Billi (Awkwafina) is a young woman living in New York City whose life and career aren’t going as well as she’d like. Despite this, she presents a happy front to her Nai Nai (her grandmother, played by Zhao Shuzhen), who calls regularly from China to check on her only granddaughter. Meanwhile, back in China, Nai Nai hasn’t been feeling particularly well, and even she doesn’t know why because her sister (Lu Hong) has managed to keep it from her. When Billi sees something isn’t right with her mother and father (Diana Lin and Tzi Ma), she presses for the truth and gets it: Nai Nai has lung cancer, has only months to live, and has no idea.
The film follows Billi and her family as they journey to China to see Nai Nai for what they know will be the final time, though all Nai Nai knows is that they’re all visiting to attend the wedding of Billi’s cousin. Billi, thoroughly Americanized after having grown up in the U.S., is told that under no circumstances is she to tell her grandmother, even though she’s convinced that Nai Nai should be given the opportunity to say goodbye. Meanwhile Nai Nai, happy and determined to make the most of her family visit, is more worried about Billi than she is about herself.
Though some of the film takes us into the private worlds of other supporting characters, most of “The Farewell” is centered on Billi, who must exist as a kind of living bridge between East and West as she attempts to navigate the emotional minefield of her cousin’s wedding festivities with her loving, energetic, and blissfully clueless Nai Nai by her side. Writer/director Lulu Wang, who based the film on the story of her own grandmother, conveys this via everything from clever, precise dialogue to gorgeously rendered shots of Billi simply adjusting her perpetual awkwardness to the world around her, a world she has been away from for most of her life.
Because Billi is the center of the film, Awkwafina – until now best known for her music career and comedic roles in films like “Crazy Rich Asians” – has to carry much of the emotional weight, and she proves she has the range and the vulnerability to do it. She anchors the film, but Zhao is the actress who makes it soar, imbuing Nai Nai with a beautiful, sometimes overwhelming sense of humanity and grace.
What really sets “The Farewell” apart, though, is Wang’s willingness as a storyteller to steer into the emotional truth of the moment, rather than pushing it further for laughs or tears or sheer surprise. It maybe a fictionalized account of a true story, but the fiction feels invisible. The pitfalls of the subgenre are danced around with a deftness other films only dream about, and what we’re left with is a remarkably elegant story about family, mortality, and what goodbyes are really all about. It’s an absolute gem, and one of the best films of 2019.
‘The Farewell’ is now playing in select theaters.
