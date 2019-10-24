'The Current War' is a capable period drama

We were supposed to see “The Current War” two years ago. The film premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of a planned theatrical release later that fall, but then the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke (The film was going to be a Weinstein Company release.) and “The Current War” was shelved. Now, much to the relief of director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the film is getting released by a different company complete with new scenes and a new edit (Weinstein was responsible for the Toronto cut), all of which explains why we’re talking about a movie that almost no one has seen yet being marketed as “The Current War: Director’s Cut.”
All of that messy prelude aside, the film is finally headed to theaters, and fans of solid historical dramas can rejoice. Gomez-Rejon’s film is an energetic, capable retelling of one of industrial America’s most sensational conflicts, led by a terrific cast and featuring more than a few compelling visual flourishes.
The film follows the titular war of the currents, waged throughout the 1880s in the lead-up to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, between a small group of luminaries (pun definitely intended) determined to dominate the future of America with their own electrical systems. In one corner was Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch), the “Wizard of Menlo Park,” who’d captured starlight under glass with the creation of the light bulb and now planned to spread his glow across American cities with a direct current electrical system. In the other corner was George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), who worked around Edison’s patents to create his own bulbs and began pushing for a more efficient alternating current system, which could cover greater range at lower costs.
While certain technical aspects of what this means are touched on throughout “The Current War,” the film is in truth much more interested in the war of personalities than it is in the war of technologies. We see Edison’s bluster and bombast as he finesses his own narrative in front of reporters, trying to convince the world that Westinghouse’s system will get people killed. We see Westinghouse, meanwhile, determined to succeed on merit alone, pushing for moral as well as commercial victories alongside his wife Marguerite (Katherine Waterston). We see how personal tragedy colors each man’s quest, and how various allies – from Edison’s secretary Samuel Insull (Tom Holland) to the arrival of an unlikely immigrant wild card named Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) – influence the course of the conflict. In between, Gomez-Rejon shows us everything from the bowels of New York City as it shifts to a place illuminated by electricity to a field of light engineered by Edison to wow investors, underlining the tectonic shift on which “The Current War” rests.
The film is at its best when Gomez-Rejon leans into his instinct to shy away from the conventions of period drama filmmaking, when he works hard to make “The Current War” less stuffy and more kinetic. He achieves this, fittingly enough, through integrating things like Edison’s early experiments with motion pictures, and through photography that’s geared toward interesting compositions more than historical gravity. Gomez-Rejon’s pacing helps this sensibility along, pushing the viewer through key events with the help of title cards so no moment is wasted on stuffy details that other period dramas might get bogged down in. This electric sense of propulsion is one of the film’s greatest assets, second only to its cast.
“The Current War” is absolutely stacked with actors we love to watch, whether they’re making bombastic speeches (which Edison does quite a bit) or just thinking, and the film uses all of them wisely. Cumberbatch, already adept at playing geniuses who are also jerks thanks to “Sherlock,” is a commanding Edison, and Shannon is an admirably restrained Westinghouse. The real scene stealers of the film, though, are Waterston (one of the finest actresses of her generation) and Hoult (who, between this and “The Favourite,” is proving he’s a welcome presence in just about any costume drama), who add life to what could otherwise be a very staid movie about grumbling industrialists.
“The Current War” is not the kind of historical drama that’s going to sweep audiences off their feet and march all the way to the stage at the Oscars, but it’s a pleasant enough time at the cinema. Gomez-Rejon and his commanding cast have delivered the period movie goods while also adding a few modern flourishes that make it better than a lot of other movies in its field. It’s not nearly as groundbreaking as the men at the heart of its story, but “The Current War” still gives you a charge.
‘The Current War’ is in theaters October 25.
