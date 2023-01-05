The Best Films of 2022

Top 10 lists are tricky, particularly when you have a year full of as many great films as 2022 delivered to us. Looking back on 12 months of cinema, I often find myself with the first two or three films firmly lodged in my mind, while the remaining seven entries on any given list become a maddening jumble of popcorn flicks, devastating indie fare, and works by our greatest filmmakers all vying for a chance to be included among “The Best” movies of that year. It’s a frustrating process, one in which many films are eventually left out.
All of which is to say that compiling a list of this year’s best films was especially hard after month upon month of standout releases across genres, from compelling mysteries to emotional gut punches, action masterpieces to spellbinding meditations on life itself. This is by no means a definitive list that encompasses the whole of what 2022 had to offer us, but it’s at least a firm start for anyone hoping to look back on the vey best that cinema had to offer in the last year. These are my Top 10 films of 2022.
10. ‘Tár’
Dense, enigmatic, and carried by a breathtaking Cate Blanchett performance, Todd Field’s “Tár” is not the story of a real person, but it’s layered and complex enough to convince you that it could be. The film about the rise and fall of an acclaimed orchestra conductor and the psychological horrors of her inner life will be remembered largely for Blanchett’s work in the title role, but Field’s incredible writing and direction are just as worthy of immortality.
9. ‘Women Talking’
Packed with great work from the likes of Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and more, Sarah Polley’s film about a group of women and their argument over how best to deal with the men in their oppressive religious commune delivers exactly what the title promises. What Polley and her cast do with that promise, in moments both quiet and grandiose, amounts to one of the year’s most emotionally stirring dramas.
8. ‘Holy Spider’
It was a great year for international cinema, but for me the films coming in from around the world never got better than Ali Abbasi’s fictionalized retelling of the true story of an Iranian serial killer who stalked a city in the early 2000s. Framed as the story of an intrepid journalist working to track the killer down, “Holy Spider” is at once tense, haunting, and rich with meaning.
7. ‘The Fabelmans’
Steven Spielberg’s mastery of the cinematic art form is turned on his own life story in this dazzling, moving, and often witty attempt to reconstruct a portrait of the director as a young man. Packed with great acting and moments of pure visual power, “The Fabelmans” is a film that rewards you more each time you see it.
6. ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Part biographical drama, part protest documentary, Laura Poitras’ stunning portrait of photographer and activist Nan Goldin is ambitious, heart-wrenching, and in the end, utterly beautiful. The moments of biography looking back on Goldin’s life and work stand on equal footing with her work to dismantle the opioid-pushing Sackler family in the art world, and you’ll be left with an instant desire to learn more about both sides of the story by the time the film is over.
5. ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’
The year’s most beautifully rendered, carefully constructed animated film, Guillermo del Toro’s unforgettable take on the classic children’s story of the little wooden boy will sweep you away on its dazzling parade of images, then burrow straight into your heart with its story of love, acceptance, and mortality. In a career full of a stunners, it’s a towering achievement for one of our most magical directors.
4. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If you want pure, unfiltered, near-flawless entertainment, look no further than Joseph Kosinski’s long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun.” Led by an utterly committed and charisma-packed Tom Cruise performance, and laden with unbelievable stunt work and stunning action movie visuals, “Maverick” is exactly the kind of film most of us go to the movies hoping to see year after year. It took 35 years to make, but it was absolutely worth the wait.
3. ‘Nope’
Jordan Peele’s third film is, like his first and second, a thoughtful meditation on genre cinema and the various metaphors inherent in science fiction and horror storytelling. But even when compared to the likes of “Get Out” and “Us,” “Nope” stands out as Peele’s most ambitious and perhaps most fully realized film yet. It’s a thrilling exploration of spectacle that also manages to be a popcorn movie masterpiece.
2. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s kung-fu, dimension hopping adventure starring an absolutely glowing Michelle Yeoh stunned me the moment I saw it at SXSW back in the spring, and it’s just as stunning all these months later.
With an incredible ensemble, jaw-dropping stunt work, and an emotional thru-line that never gets lost in the film’s sheer kinetic power, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the best genre film of the year.
1. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Writer/director Martin McDonagh reunited with his “In Bruges” collaborators Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to tell a story that starts as something very simple: The dissolution of a friendship in a quiet Irish community.
What the trio, and their many masterful collaborators, build from that simple beginning is the year’s most gripping, gorgeous, and bewitching film, an intense contemplation of the nature of human connection that’s also often shockingly funny and insightful.
It’s the kind of film you never forget, even if you only watch it once, and that makes “The Banshees of Inisherin” the best film of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.