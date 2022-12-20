SHSU scholar awarded AAUW International Fellowship

Prestigious award aims to tackle barriers women face in education
WASHINGTON — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) awarded its 2022-23 International Fellowship to Biodoumoye George Bokolo. Miss Bokolo is a doctoral scholar in Digital and Cyber Forensics Science at Sam Houston State University.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places.” Ephesians 1:3, said Miss Bokolo “[Follow up quote on how this will help you accomplish your academic/career goals].” I am so excited to announce that I am officially an AAUW fellow. Glory to God!! I received the International Fellowship 2022–2023 from the highly competitive American Association of University Women (AAUW) to support my research in Digital and Cyber Security (Ph.D.) at Sam Houston State University.
Currently publishing scholarly reviewed research papers in renowned academic journals and conferences, specializing in using machine learning algorithms to attack Cybercrimes on mobile devices. These papers include the detection of crime-intent tweets, deep fake detections on images/videos, and malware detection using machine learning. I am collaborating with dissertation advisors to create and implement machine-learning techniques and tools for mobile forensics investigations. I intend to create a women’s Cyber team in Nigeria for crime investigation. “Thanks to this award from AAUW, I’m getting a head start on my journey toward accomplishing my academic goals and career aspirations,” said Miss Bokolo.
“I am most grateful to God for this great opportunity, it could not have come at a better time. I am blessed to have the mentorship, guidance, and coaching of Audrey Salgado as a renowned recommendation for this application and support for life. I am also grateful to Melissa Whatley Grant, my humble adviser during my time as AAUW University of Alabama at Birmingham President, for writing a beautiful recommendation letter. Dr. ABM Rezbaul Islam your mentorship and recommendation letter for this application were well appreciated and a huge source of this success. I can not help but think my time as the resuscitating #cybersecurity #success #research #opportunity #help #coaching #digital #university #grateful resident of AAUW at #UAB is a huge part of this acceptance, and I am proud of the change I could impart. To my current dissertation advisor, Pham Van Vung, I am very grateful for the support and encouragement.”
AAUW is one of the world’s leading supporters of graduate women’s education: Over the past 134 years, it has provided more than $135 million in fellowships, grants and awards to 13,000 women from 150 countries. AAUW is proud to be one of the nation’s largest educational funders for women of color.
For the 2022-23 academic year, AAUW is awarding an unprecedented $6 million through seven fellowships and grants programs to more than 320 scholars, research projects and programs promoting education and equity for women and girls.
“We are thrilled to be able to increase our support to so many deserving women,” said Gloria Blackwell, AAUW’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our fellows and grantees have changed the face of leadership nationally and globally for over a century, and we know that this year’s awardees will continue to make significant contributions to their fields and society.”
AAUW International Fellows are selected for their academic achievement, scholarly promise and demonstrated commitment to women and girls. Thousands of AAUW International Fellows have returned to their home countries to become leaders in government, academia, community activism, business and science.
Applications for AAUW’s fellowship and grants open August 1 each year. Deadlines vary by program. To find out more about this year’s exceptional class of awardees, visit the online directory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.