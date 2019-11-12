Seeds for the future

Cooler temperatures along with damp or soggy days, can drive a gardener inside. This is a great time to get a cup of coffee, tea or hot cocoa and drag out the seed catalogs and even some seed packets that you might have stuffed away in a kitchen drawer.
Seed catalogs and seed packets bring dreams of the future. Ideas of what your garden, landscape, container or even backyard prairie may look like in the spring. With that in mind, reading a seed catalog or seed packet might be confusing. In some cases, like the directions on a bottle, may not be read at all! But understanding a seed catalog or seed packet is just as important as where you plant your seeds.
First, seed catalogs are like the old Christmas catalogs. They have gorgeous photos in brilliant colors that are designed to make you want to buy everything. Stop and take a moment to determine if the seeds for a plant will work in your Zone (Walker County is 8b), soil pH, soil type (sandy, loam, clay) and when is the last spring frost date. Other designations that may interest you or attract you in the seed catalog are words like heirloom, organic, exclusive, or hybrid.
So once you’ve discovered a vegetable, herb, or flower that you want to grow in the soil in your raised bed or straight into the landscape, you place your order from the catalog or buy the packet from a local nursery or plant sale. When you get that packet home, what’s next? Hopefully you will flip it over and read the back of it thoroughly. The back of a seed packet is full of information that will help you to be successful in growing your new treasure.
The first item on the back of a good seed packet that is of note is whether the seed should be started inside or is a ‘direct sow’. This is important. Some seeds, like sunflowers, don’t like to be started in pots. We found this out the hard way this spring. We tried two new types of sunflowers for the Butterfly/Memorial Garden at the Demonstration Gardens. We decided to start them in pots in the greenhouse so we could have something to put in the garden as soon as the last frost had past. We had poor germination and the transplants failed in the garden. This is because sunflowers must be directly sewn into the soil. As they have long taproots, our seedlings were stunted in the starter pots in the greenhouse. We’ve learned from our mistakes.
The next item that is important is when to sew the seed outside. This can be tricky. Some say 2-4 weeks before the last average frost (March 1 for Huntsville, March 17 for Madisonville). I always lean towards the last average frost date for the city north of us. We have had frosts as late as April 8, so this is where keeping a garden diary can be helpful. The other option is to sew your seeds in staggered dates. So if you put some seed out on March 1, another set out 7-10 days later and the last out about 14 days from the recommended date, you should be ok.
Some seeds work best if the soil temperature or air temperature have reached a certain mark. This is important. We have had some very drastic air temperature changes this year, but soil temperatures can take days to adjust depending on if they are in shade, covered with mulch, or if they are up against a building. The purchase of a soil thermometer can cost less than twenty-five dollars and is a good investment in your garden toolbag.
The biggest mistake that most people make when planting seeds is the depth. This is crucial. Check the back of the seed packet and follow directions on this one! A small ruler is great to have in the garden bag. Rarely do seeds need to be planted below 2 inches. Some seeds are just surface to 1/8th of an inch, or ‘scratching the surface’. Some seeds need to have the soil pressed after sowing, others just need a light dusting of compost. Almost all seeds need a light watering after planting. Save yourself some work, if possible, and sew the day before a light rain.
Some seeds need to be ‘scarified’ before they will germinate. Scarification is the process that involves weakening, opening, or otherwise altering the coat of a seed to encourage germination. Scarification can be done mechanically, thermally, and chemically. Two seeds that require this are Texas bluebonnets and native Milkweeds. Scarification can happen naturally by sewing the seeds in the fall before the first frost date. The seeds will become scarified by the thermal change in the soil temperature.
For some great information on seeds, germination tests and storing seeds, contact the Seed Ladies with the Walker County Master Gardeners. The ladies are ‘in’ almost every Thursday morning at the AgriLife Extension Office by calling 936-435-2426. You may also send questions to our email at walkercomg@gmail.com
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.